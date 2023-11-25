It was the beginning of December 2020 and less than a month ago the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh had been signed with a trilateral declaration between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia. The conflict had allowed Baku to regain control of most of the seven districts occupied by the never recognized Armenian Republic of Artsakh which, three years later (last September), the Azerbaijani army managed to completely erase from the maps.

Then, the first European delegation to arrive in the Azerbaijani capital on 5 December 2020 left from Italy. It was a bipartisan group of parliamentarians, including the then vice president of the Chamber, Ettore Rosato (Italia Viva), the senators Maria Rizzotti (Forza Italia), Alessandro Alfieri (Pd), Gianluca Ferrara (M5S) and Adolfo Urso ( Brothers of Italy), and the deputies Rossana Boldi (Lega) and Pino Cabras (then M5S). A few days later, following a visit to Armenia, the then undersecretary for Foreign Affairs, Manlio Di Stefano (then M5S), also arrived in Baku. However, both delegations did not stop only in the capital, but also visited the cities of Ganja (the second in the country) and Aghdam, recently reconquered by the Azeris.

Italian politicians were there to promote dialogue and peace, but there were also economic and commercial issues on the table. On the other hand, relations between Italy and Azerbaijan have always been based on business, especially energy, without distinction of political colour.

Energy thirst

With a share of 46%, equal to 17.7 billion dollars, in 2022 our country represented the main destination of Azerbaijani exports and most of these were hydrocarbons. According to the World Bank, almost 92% of Baku’s exports consist of oil, gas, oils and other derivatives. Last year alone, according to data from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, Italy imported over 10.32 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (Tap) gas pipeline, which together with Scp and Tanap connects the Caucasian country to Puglia via Georgia, Turkey, Greece and Albania. The year before, 7.2 billion cubic meters of gas were imported through the Melendugno interconnection point, while in the first seven months of this year (latest data available), they have already exceeded 5.7 billion. According to Arera’s Annual Report, relating to 2022, this made Baku the third national gas supplier after Algeria and Russia with 14.2% of the shares of origin, up compared to 9.9% in 2021. Data in increase and which are destined to rise even more.

In fact, last year the European Commission signed a memorandum of understanding with Azerbaijan to expand the Southern Gas Corridor, of which the TAP is part, doubling its capacity in the coming years up to 20 billion cubic meters per year . Just in January, the consortium that manages the gas pipeline (owned by the Azerbaijani state company Socar, our Snam, the British BP, the Belgian Fluxys and the Spanish Enagás, all at 20%) announced the activation of the first level of capacity expansion of the work. A gradual process that should lead to the doubling of flows by 2027. A billion-dollar deal and it’s not the only one. In fact, last year, according to the 2023 report of the Energy Union for Mobility (Unem), our country imported 14.4% of its oil from Azerbaijan. But it doesn’t end here.

Defense cooperation

Bilateral relations with Baku count on another front: the military one. Despite the 1992 Prague Declaration of the OSCE Senior Officials Committee calling not to cede or supply armaments to Armenia and Azerbaijan, in November 2012 Italy signed an “Agreement on cooperation in the defense sector” with Baku, which was ratified and entered into force. in 2017. An agreement which, as stated in the paragraph entitled “Purpose”, “also aims to induce positive indirect effects in some production and commercial sectors of the two countries”. Article 6 in fact «regulates cooperation in the field of defense materials», agreeing «the possibility of providing mutual support to commercial initiatives» in the sector and identifying «the methods through which cooperation in the field of the defense industry can be implemented defense and procurement policy, research and development of equipment”.

In that same year, there was talk in the media of an agreement between Leonardo’s subsidiary, AgustaWestland, and the Azerbaijani government for the supply of 10 helicopters, a deal of which, however, there is no trace in official documents and it is not known whether it was never been completed.

The following year the first and officially only Italian military supply arrived in Baku: Selex Es exported two surveillance radars to Azerbaijan, later indicated by the official reports of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Customs Agency as «Equipment for the direction of shot”.

In 2017, however, Leonardo signed an agreement with Socar to «increase the physical and cyber security of energy supply infrastructures and guarantee greater efficiency in the activities of the Azerbaijani company». Three years later, in February 2020, the Government signed a letter of intent with the Azerbaijani authorities for the purchase by Baku of 12 M-346 training aircraft from Alenia Aermacchi, also from Leonardo, another operation of which but then nothing happened anymore.

However, a much more concrete deal took place in June, when Leonardo confirmed the signing of “a contract for the C-27J to the Azerbaijan Air Force”, without specifying either the figures of the agreement or the number of transport aircraft tactical sold to Baku.

New opportunities, however, are on the horizon, especially after the visit to the country in January by the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto. According to rumors from Repubblica, Azerbaijan has a long military spending list of almost 2 billion euros, including fighters, artillery, missiles, transport planes and, above all, submarines. In particular, Baku would be interested in purchasing ships produced by Drass Galeazzi of Livorno, “boats with small dimensions and deadly performance”. All deals have been blocked for now by the lack of authorization from the Armament Materials Authorization Unit (Uama), which regulates the export of weapons from Italy. And so, according to the latest annual report to Parliament, last year Rome granted only two authorizations for the export to Baku of small arms worth 15 thousand euros.

Caviar diplomacy

However, the Azerbaijani authorities do not despair and instead focus on the so-called “caviar diplomacy”, financing cultural activities in the Bel Paese.

Through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, named after the father of the current president Ilham, in 2013 Baku allocated 110 thousand euros for the restoration of the Hall of Philosophers in the Palazzo Nuovo of the Capitoline Museums in Rome. The following year, another million euros arrived to reunite the Forums of Trajan, Augustus and Nerva in the capital. While the same foundation, in agreement with the Vatican, also financed the restoration of the catacombs of Commodilla in Garbatella and those of Saints Marcellinus and Peter in Casilino, also in Rome. A generosity that smacks of lobbying.