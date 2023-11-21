The legendary British band The Rolling Stones announced that they will have a tour in 2024after releasing his new album last October, “Hackney Diamonds”.

Through social networks they officially announced the tour: “The news you’ve all been waiting for: the Rolling Stones are back on tour! We’re delighted to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds!” it is read in X.

In the same publication they invite fans to enter their data to access thePre-sale starting Wednesday, November 29, here.

According to the Stones, general sales begin on Friday, December 1; On this page you can get more details.

Will they come to Mexico?

So far, The Rolling Stones announced that it will be presented in 16 cities in the United States and Canada.

Fans can expect to hear Mick, Keith and Ronnie perform their most popular hits, from “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction” and more, as well as the new album.

These are the cities that have so far been announced on the band’s official social networks:

April 28 – HOUSTON, TX May 02 – NOLA JAZZ FEST, LA May 07 – GLENDALE, AZ May 11 – LAS VEGAS, NV May 15 – SEATTLE, WA May 23 – EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ May 30 – FOXBORO, MA June 03 – ORLANDO , FL June 07 – ATLANTA, GA June 11 – PHILADELPHIA, PA June 15 – CLEVELAND, OH June 20 – DENVER, CO June 27 – CHICAGO, IL July 05 – VANCOUVER, BC July 10 – LOS ANGELES, CA July 17 – SANTA CLARA , CA

Mexican fans hope that in the second half of 2024 a date will be announced for our country.

