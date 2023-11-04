

What is the Regional Song Contest?

The Regional Song Contest is an initiative of the thirteen regional broadcasters of the Netherlands, all of which send a participant who will compete against the rest. The purpose of the festival is to celebrate the wealth of (regional) languages ​​and dialects in the Netherlands.

The final of the Regional Song Contest will be broadcast live tonight from 8:30 PM on the social media, YouTube and television channels of the regional broadcasters. More information about the Regional Song Contest can be found at regiosongfestival.nl and about the Overijssel participant Leon Moorman at rtvoost.nl/regiosongfestival.