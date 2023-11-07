There were shocking plans for the opening scene of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that didn’t make it to the movies.

The movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) was about to experience an epic opening sequence where Kylo Ren explored the wastelands of Mustafar and connected directly with his grandfather, Darth Vader, but what hit theaters was not as brutal.

Supposedly, Kylo Ren was going to reach Darth Vader’s castle on Mustafar and it would be there where he would find the Sith Wayfinder, a kind of star map that would take him to Emperor Palpatine on Exegol. But what we saw is a battle in a forest and he just finds the artifact.

A concept art recently shared by Adam Brockbank reveals what they had prepared.

Brockbank also presents his vision of Kylo Ren as the Supreme Leader of the First Order. In the image, we see the character sitting on a throne that, without a doubt, was occupied in the past by Snoke, because it is a little big for him.

What is the movie about?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker begins with the announcement that Emperor Palpatine has survived and plans to return to power. The Resistance learns that there is a way to defeat the First Order and the Emperor: find a Sith wayfinder that will take them to the planet Exegol, where the Sith fleet is located.

Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, and their allies embark on a desperate search to locate the path to Exegol. Throughout their journey, they face dangers, solve puzzles, and meet familiar characters and new allies.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The film culminates in an epic battle on Exegol, where the Resistance fleet faces off against Emperor Palpatine’s Sith fleet. Rey and Kylo Ren have a final confrontation in which Kylo redeems himself and joins the fight against the Emperor. Rey uses his connection to the Force to confront the Emperor and ultimately defeat him.

The film concludes with peace restored to the galaxy, and the Resistance celebrates its victory. Rey (Daisy Ridley) chooses to take on the surname Skywalker as a symbol of her legacy and her commitment to the light side of the Force, marking a new beginning for the Jedi Order.

