London police have arrested 92 people after riots caused by a group of far-right counter-demonstrators and football fans who tried to attack the Palestine solidarity march which has been held every Saturday in the UK capital since it began. of October, and in which according to police estimates this time 300 thousand people took part.

For Saturday afternoon the London police had begun preparing days ago and had deployed around two thousand officers, because in the central area of ​​the city the demonstration in solidarity of Palestinian civilians from the Gaza Strip and that for Remembrance Day would take place at the same time, or Armistice Day, which is celebrated in some countries to commemorate the end of the First World War.

The two demonstrations had nothing to do with each other and had been organized separately, but British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had criticized the associations organizing the demonstrations for Palestine, presenting their decision to hold the event on the same day as the other. Sunak had said that “organising a protest on Armistice Day is provocative and disrespectful” and the Interior Minister Suella Braverman had underlined the risk of “unrest, violence and damage”, defining the demonstration for Palestine as “a march of hate”.

Some of the counter-protesters from the group that caused the disturbances told the BBC that they had decided to gather because they were moved by Braverman’s words, which were roundly condemned by the city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, and Scottish Prime Minister Humza Yousaf.

In the early afternoon, hundreds of football fans and members of far-right groups gathered near the Cenotaph memorial, in the Westminster district, where the Remembrance Day celebration was underway and broke down the metal barriers that had been set up. by the police to maintain order. Other disturbances and brief clashes with the police (with bottles and other objects being thrown) were repeated in other areas of the city centre, where the streets had been closed to keep the demonstration for Palestine separate from the celebrations for the day of armistice.

These officers are deployed in central London today to keep people safe. They were met with violence and abuse by counter protestors who threw bottles and other missiles at them. We will respond robustly to unacceptable aggression and disorder. pic.twitter.com/RtthaAHYYD — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 11, 2023

Later the London police announced that the 92 people they arrested “are part of a large group of counter-protesters that we monitored and who tried to reach the main protest march”, the one for Palestine, and that they did so to prevent violent episodes. At the same time he made it known on his social media channels that he was looking for some demonstrators who were photographed wearing anti-Semitic symbols or filmed while singing chants against the Jewish people during the demonstration for Palestine.