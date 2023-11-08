Can The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power series surpass JRR Tolkien’s work? It seems that that is Amazon’s purpose.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series aims to surpass the work of JRR Tolkien. The first season of the Prime Video series faced quite a bit of criticism regarding the way it was inspired by the British author’s source material. It’s crucial to remember that Amazon only acquired the rights to the classic trilogy, The Hobbit and the appendices. This means that the creators of the series cannot rely on exclusive stories from works such as The Silmarillion or Unfinished Tales of Númenor and Middle-earth. That is, they have serious problems in that sense.

Since much of the Second Age, the period covered in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is explored in The Silmarillion, the series should not be criticized for not using material from this book. After all, they literally have no access to it. The surprising thing is that they wanted to tell a story in the world of JRR Tolkien during a time when they barely own the rights. However, there is content in the appendices that is under his jurisdiction and that could be put to much better use.

The Prime Video series does not have all the rights to Middle Earth

Prime Video

The showrunner of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Patrick McKay, has mentioned on several occasions that there are elements in the original works that they have the rights to that allow them to “tell some of the best stories that JRR Tolkien ever devised.” That means They aim to surpass the British author in some specific aspectsdeveloping stories that the writer did not have the opportunity to narrate and that will expand here with the narratives that their rights allow them.

Patrick McKay explained that they have versions of everything needed for the Second Age in the books they own the rights to. As long as they adhere to those lines and do not contradict what they do not possess, of course. This gives them ample space to dramatize and tell some of the most notable stories from JRR Tolkien’s work.. But also to go one step further with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and offer us parallel and novel stories in recognizable environments.

You can enjoy this television series on Prime Video and subscribe for free with this link.