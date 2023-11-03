Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, based on Tolkien’s work, did not do things well with all the characters.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has turned a JRR Tolkien character into an idiot. The Amazon Prime Video adaptation has introduced notable changes in the British author’s work. But the alterations made to Gil-galad’s character are undoubtedly among the most disappointing. Although the High King barely appears in the original trilogy, his reign is prominent throughout The Silmarillion. For this reason, viewers were eagerly awaiting to see the character finally portrayed in the high fantasy television series. However, many were disappointed to find someone completely unrecognizable.

In The Silmarillion, Gil-galad is described as the wise and extraordinarily strong High King of the Elves in Middle-earth.. He came from important ancestry. But that wasn’t the only thing that made him worthy of the position. The character in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was an excellent military leader. He fought bravely alongside his soldiers against figures such as Morgoth and Sauron. Furthermore, he was one of the few elven leaders who distrusted Sauron when he posed as Annatar. All of this contrasts greatly with what has been seen so far in the series, in which Gil-galad is nothing more than a disoriented politician. A disoriented politician who has not convinced viewers.

Gil-galad’s problems in the Prime Video series

So far, the version of Gil-galad in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It is nothing like its intelligent and admirable counterpart in The Silmarillion. Here he is portrayed as the typical politician who depends on his subordinates to write his speeches and fool people into believing that everything is fine. This is especially seen in his relationship with the elves, who should have been considered among the most respected beings in Middle-earth. The High King appears threatening, condescending and deceitful towards legendary elves such as Galadriel or Elrond. This is what makes him seem like an unfriendly guy. In short, a horrible and stupid character.

It’s hard to imagine that someone like this would in the future unite the forces of Elves and Men and sacrifice themselves on the battlefield for the cause of defeating Sauron and his One Ring. It’s also hard to believe that if these events were to occur in later seasons of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, audiences would even care. Gil-galad would need to make significant changes in the second season to live up to his canon legacy. A task that the series must do.

