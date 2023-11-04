Prime Video

The mythological beast known as the Balrog is one of the great keys presented in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Many fans wonder why the Balrog is so important in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Although including it in the television series was not exactly easy, the Prime Video series was obliged to do it. The main reason? The construction of the universe of JRR Tolkien’s franchise. The destruction of Khazad-dûm is one of the key historical events in Middle-earth. Especially if we look at the dwarf canon. The absence of the dwarves in Moria is a major narrative element in the Legendarium, whether in The Hobbit story or the original trilogy.

If we take into account the importance of this historical event in Middle Earth, The Lord of the Rings series: The Rings of Power is obliged to show it to its viewers. There is no way back. The appearance of the Balrog in the television series has significant importance. Not only because it will allow one of the great plot arcs of fiction to culminate in a dramatic way, but because it also represents an extraordinarily relevant part of Tolkien’s cultural imagination.

What is this monstrous being of the shadows?

Prime Video

The Balrog is a powerful and evil creature that appears in the works of JRR Tolkien. He has also done it already in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. These beings are described as ancient and fearsome, with a terrifying appearance that combines humanoid features with characteristics of fire and shadow.. The monsters were originally Maiar. That is, angelic spirits of great power, who were seduced and corrupted by the dark power of Morgoth, the main antagonist of Middle Earth.

The Balrogs were formidable warriors who They fought in the Wars of Beleriand, participating in epic battles during the First Age of the world.. However, their numbers dwindled dramatically as history progressed, and many perished in conflicts such as the Battle of Gondolin and the War of Wrath. Now we have the famous Balrog roaming around The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. And surely the production lords will not waste it.

You can become a subscriber to this platform for free and watch this series by following this link.

Fuente: Screen Rant