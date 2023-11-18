The world of speed records is fascinating. At Xataka, over time, we have been collecting some really curious and interesting milestones. Just a few days ago, for example, we told you how a new attempt to break the 1,300 km/h barrier is being forged.

But this case is only the last. Before we have talked about objects that fly at 630,000 km/h, who has gotten on a scooter and taken it to 200 km/h, or how Porsche proposed that a cyclist reach 240 km/h on a bicycle… and ended up for getting it. Even before, much before, Hitler tried to make a car, the Mercedes T80, reach the not inconsiderable figure of 750 km/h.

But any of these speed records had a very simple part: vehicles, objects and cyclists move forward. What happens if we put it to work a car reversing and we try to reach the maximum possible speed?

That breaks.

That’s the short, sweet, and simple answer. That breaks. But that only happens if we are talking about a combustion car. An electric one has it easier.

So the Rimac Nevera has set a new speed record… yes, reverse. And it is 275.74 km/h.

Elementary, dear friend: it’s electric

The Rimac Nevera is an electric car limited to 150 units that was officially presented in 2021 with an obvious incentive: 1,914 HP of power. His figures were scary:

Four engines to add 1,914 HP of power. Top speed of 415 km/h. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.85 seconds. Four miles from a standstill (time it takes to cover the first 400 meters) in 8.5 seconds.

The results have not been long in coming since the first deliveries. A year ago it became the fastest electric car in the world, after reaching 412 km/h in what they called, summed up as traveling “at a third of the speed of sound”, unseating the Tesla Model S Plaid.

But, without a doubt, it has been to achieve a speed of 275.74 km/h reverse gear what has attracted attention. And, obviously, it has achieved this because it is an electric car.

It must be taken into account that street vehicles have a limited speed at which they can travel in reverse. In the case of electric cars it is a matter of safety. A Tesla Model S, for example, does not go faster than 25 km/h in reverse.

In a combustion car it is a matter of safety for the passengers… and for the vehicle itself. It must be taken into account that a combustion car has a gearbox where each gear has different ratios. The first, the shortest, delivers a lot of torque but the car cannot reach high speed with it. On the contrary, the last gear delivers little torque but with it the maximum speed is reached.

In an electric car, there is no transmission and the vast majority of them only have one relationship. This is because the car delivers the maximum torque it has available from the first moment and since it can operate at very high revolutions, it does not need compensations between power delivery (first gear) and high speed (last gear).

To make the example more practical. To achieve maximum speed on a bicycle we will use the large chainring and the smallest sprocket to have the maximum possible development. But to get here we will have to have pedaled with gentler developments, from standing still we will not be able to move the bicycle.

In a combustion car it is the same. If there were only one relationship in the gearbox thinking of reaching the highest possible speed, the car would be unable to move. On the other hand, if we only thought about power delivery, we would not reach much speed, just as happens if we use the simplest gear on a bicycle. We pedal a lot but, nevertheless, the speed we can achieve is limited by the size of the chainring and the sprockets.

The big difference is that on a bicycle, nothing breaks. At most, our legs break. However, if we take a car to maximum revs without changing gears, we will end up breaking the engine. To understand it better, nothing like taking a look at the Hermetic Garage video.

In a functioning Normally, we will not have problems, because to reach more speed it is best to change to second gear and gradually climb. But in reverse, we could reach more speed if the cars were not limited. Here, we cannot continue climbing gears and, therefore, we would completely burn out the engine trying to reach the maximum possible speed.

In the electric car, as we said, due to its own technology they do not require gears, at least more than one, to make that game between power and maximum speed. Although some fight to maintain it.

In Xataka | The manual gearbox is heading towards its final extinction. Mercedes has already taken the first step

Photo | Rimac