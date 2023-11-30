On the first day of COP28 in Dubai, the United Nations climate conference that began on Thursday, the world’s developed economies pledged to pay more than 380 million euros into a compensation fund for damages and losses caused by climate change climate in developing countries most exposed to its negative effects, such as severe storms and droughts. The agreement to establish the fund was found last year during COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, after years of discussions.

We talk about compensation because the responsibility for global warming is not shared equally by all humanity but mainly lies with countries with more developed economies, such as the United States and some European countries, which have historically produced greater greenhouse gas emissions and continue to to do it. However, in official documents and communications on the subject, rich countries have never acknowledged this responsibility to avoid legal disputes. In the jargon of climate conferences the fund in question is called “loss and damage”.

Until now, it had never happened that rich countries promised money to developing countries to remedy damage and losses linked to climate change: all the financing decided so far was used to help them reduce their greenhouse gas emissions or carry out climate adaptation initiatives. increase in temperatures.

Overall, the European Union has promised 224 million euros, of which 92 million from Germany alone. The United Arab Emirates have promised a sum similar to the German one, the United Kingdom 47 million euros, Japan 9 and the United States 16. John Kerry, the US government’s special envoy for climate, has made it clear that in order to To put more money into the fund, the United States will need approval from Congress, which has been reluctant to support such funding in the past.

– Read also: Should UN climate conferences be done differently?