Not one, but three bikes! Benelli focuses on medium-displacement sports cars, dusting off the Tornado name which returns on a completely new project with three twin-cylinders: 300, 400 and 500. All the details here

November 7, 2023

Benelli seems to believe more than ever in the medium-displacement sports segment and, from what can be seen at EICMA, it is not even the only manufacturer to predict that this is a category ready to come back into vogue after having remained a a little apart. The focus is clearly especially on younger motorcyclists and is not done with a single model but with three different bikes. That’s the name Tornado returns to the fairings of three models driven by three different twin-cylinders: 300, 400 and 500.

Benelli Tornado 300

Compact and dynamic, Benelli’s “small” fairing is an easy sports bike that focuses entirely on fun and aims to conquer those approaching the world of “full-fairing” and is a motorcycle, as they say in these cases, global. The heart is a 300cc, four-stroke parallel twin, with double overhead camshaft distribution and eight valves, an evolution of the two-cylinder in-line engine already present in the 302S and 302R. The power is 35 CV (26kW) a 11000 giri/min and the couple of 27 Nm (2,75 kgm) a 9000 girthe. The lubrication is wet sump, the clutch is oil bath and the 6-speed gearbox with chain final drive. The frame is a steel tube trellis with upside-down fork with 41mm diameter stanchions adjustable in hydraulic brake in rebound and 120mm travel. At the rear we find a swingarm with central mono shock absorber with adjustable spring preload, with 147mm wheel travel. The 17″ aluminum alloy wheels are fitted with 110/70 tires at the front and 150/60 at the rear. Also noteworthy is the tank capacity for a motorcycle of this kind, with a capacity of 14 liters. The brakes are entrusted to a double semi-floating disc of 260 millimeters in diameter with a four-piston caliper on the front wheel, while at the rear there is a 240 millimeter diameter disc with a single-piston floating caliper. ABS is obviously present.

Moving on to the equipment we find a full-LED light unit with polyellipsoidal projector combined with a reflective dish for maximum visibility in all conditions. The instrumentation is entrusted to a 5″ color TFT display with remote control on the handlebar, which has a Bluetooth connection to connect to the phone showing incoming calls and notifications. Furthermore, by downloading the application on your mobile phone and connecting via wi-fi, it will be possible transform your motorcycle’s dashboard into a navigator. Also present is the TPMS function for tire pressure control. This little sports car is also equipped with a USB socket. The tank has a capacity of 14 liters and the saddle is located 800 mm from the ground.

Benelli Tornado 400

Benelli Tornado 400



Like its sister 300, the Tornado 400 presents itself as a compact super sports bike for new generations of motorcyclists but it definitely raises the bar and not just in terms of displacement. First of all it is lighter (172 kg dry, ten less than the 300) and is equipped with technical solutions developed by Benelli R&D exclusively for you. Starting right from completely new engine to switch to a new frame geometry and the use of the single-sided swingarm. A motorbike with a bold, modern, engaging design, enhanced by fast lines and clip-on handlebars. The engine is still a parallel twin, four-stroke, 399 cc, but as mentioned it was designed specifically for the Tornado 400. The power is 47,6 Cv (35,0 kW) a 10000 giri/minand the pair of 38 Nm (3,9 kgm) a 8000 giri. Thanks to a ratio between stroke (51.8mm) and bore (70mm diameter) from supersquare enginewhich define a displacement of 399cc, it is in fact capable of spinning up to over 10,000 rpm achieving true sports performance. The double overhead camshaft distribution, 8 valves, operated by a silent chain on the right side, follows the traditional Benelli scheme, precise and reliable. The new generation cylinder head has been designed to improve efficiency from both a fluid dynamic and thermal point of view, compared to previous engines. On the transmission side we find a 6-speed gearbox light and compact, combined with a clutch with torque servo and anti-slipper, which allows for smoother gear changes. The chassis is based on a frame made of tubes and steel plates bolted to the base and to the engine head so that they contribute with their structure to the overall stiffness of the frame and at the same time reduce the weight. Then we find one upside-down fork with 37 mm stanchions in diameter and an excursion of 115 mm and an unprecedented single-sided swingarm oscillating in aluminium, with progressive link and central mono shock absorber with adjustable spring preload (wheel travel of 141mm), which made it possible to reduce the weight of the unsprung masses. THE 17″ aluminum alloy wheels They have a very modern and mountainous design 110/70 tires at the front and 150/60 at the rear. The brakes are entrusted at the front to a double semi-floating disc of 300mm in diameter, with radial master cylinder and two-piston floating caliper, while at the rear there is a 240mm diameter disc with double-piston floating caliper. ABS present. The tank is 14.8 liters and the seat height is 795 mm.

As for the equipment, the Tornado 400 also has a full-LED optical unit but with double polyellipsoidal projector latest generation over and under. The instrumentation is entrusted to a display TFT a colori da 5” with remote control on the handlebar, which has a Bluetooth connection to connect to the phone showing incoming calls and notifications. Furthermore, by downloading an application on your mobile phone and connecting via wi-fi, it will be possible to transform your motorbike’s dashboard into a navigator. Also present is the TPMS function for tire pressure control. This little sports car is also equipped with a USB socket.

Benelli Tornado 500



Finally, let’s move on to the “bigger” of the three Tornado sisters, the 500. Here too we find aggressive lines and compact volumes for a modern design oriented towards the global market. In this case the technical base is shared with the Tornado Naked Twin 500 both as regards the engine and the chassis and also in this case the bike was developed entirely by R&D and the Benelli Style Center of Pesaro which wanted to give a certain originality to the style not only by modeling larger volumes than the other Tornadoes but also with a particular light signature: the DRLs draw the fangs of a lion, Benelli’s symbol. At the rear, however, the lights are integrated into the direction indicators. Tornado 500 is powered by a 500cc parallel twin, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, double overhead camshaft distribution, 4 valves per cylinder. The maximum power is 47,6 CV (35 kW) a 8500 giri/min and a pair of 46 Nm a 6000 giri. The lubrication is wet sump, the clutch is oil bath and the 6-speed gearbox with chain final drive. The engine is an “old” – so to speak – knowledge, but it is already updated to the Euro 5+ regulation. For the frame we find a traditional steel tube trellis layout (the same as the naked), the fork is one Marzocchi upside-down with 41 mm stanchions in diameter, adjustable spring preload, hydraulic brake in compression and rebound, capable of offering 115mm of travel. At the rear we find a swingarm with central monoshock adjustable in spring preload and brake extension. The travel, in this case, is 125mm at the wheel. The 17″ aluminum alloy wheels are fitted with 120/70 tires at the front and 160/60 at the rear. The Brembo brakes are entrusted to a double semi-floating 320 mm diameter disc with radial master cylinder and four-piston radial monobloc caliper on the front wheel. At the back there is a 260 mm diameter disc with a single-piston floating caliper. ABS is standard. The instrumentation features a 5″ high resolution color TFT display, which has a Bluetooth connection to connect to the phone and with which, thanks to the blocks on the handlebars, it will then be possible to open and close calls. Furthermore, by connecting via wi-fi, it will be possible to transform the dashboard of your motorbike into a navigator. Also present is the TPMS function for tire pressure control. USB and USBc socket as standard. We conclude with the last salient figures: the dry weight is 186 kgthe tank is 16.5 liters and the seat is 790 or 810 mm.

Availability, colors and prices



The Tornado 300, 400 and 500 are expected from the official Benelli network in the first months of 2024, but prices and colors are still being defined.