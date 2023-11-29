The results of the survey “State of the art and prospects for telemedicine in the management of patients with multiple sclerosis” were presented today in Rome. The investigation, carried out as part of the broader EcoSM project, has the task of photographing the current situation, relating to the use and impact of televisits, which today represents the most concrete experience of telemedicine tested in neurology, with a group of “early adopters” who, starting from the pandemic emergency, continue to use these tools and who today can therefore share indications and “lessons learned”. Useful data to improve adherence and proximity of access to care for approximately 137,000 people in Italy living with this complex neurological disease.