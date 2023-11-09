Well, it seems that things are not getting better at Embracer Group. This developer is known for franchises like The Lord of the Rings, Tomb Raider and Borderlands, and has had several ups and downs lately.

Specifically, after learning that it could be considering selling the Borderlands developer, and the reports of layoffs at Crystal Dynamics, the British studio Free Radical Designfamous for the FPS game series Timesplitters, is now possibly facing closure by Embracer Group as part of its restructuring programme.

Although it is not a definitive fact, the employees have received word about this possibility, and several notable team members have indicated on LinkedIn that they are looking for work. This decision adds to Embracer Group’s financial problems, which have previously affected other studios, including Crystal Dynamics and Beamdog. The future of Timesplitters’ intellectual property remains uncertain should Free Radical Design go out of business, so we’ll keep an eye on it.

All of this has raised concerns about how Embracer Group has managed its expenses in recent years. We will have to be attentive to see how his situation evolves.

