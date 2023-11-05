The next MCU film to hit theaters has not been an easy road behind the cameras.

While many of us continue to wonder what will happen to Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe if Jonathan Majors, its great villain, is finally found guilty in the trial for sexist violenceKevin Feige’s studio continues its flight forward without making any statements and focusing on the premiere of The Marvels.

But is that This film, which hits theaters on November 10, is also not without controversy.because as published in an extensive report by Variety magazine, there was great chaos behind the cameras that seems to have had consequences on the final result of the film starring Brie Larson.

According to the article, after finishing a first version of The Marvelsthe film underwent “several weeks” of intense reshoots to try to fix a “tangled story.” But not only that, because when the film had just entered post-production, its director, Nia DaCosta, decided to abandon filming to move to London for her next film.

In fact, DaCosta herself acknowledged this in an interview in which she stated that she had ended up giving all creative control of The Marvels to Kevin Feige. A series of catastrophic misfortunes that culminated when A first showing of the film was made in June and it ended with viewers somewhat disappointed.

Brie Larson could stop being Captain Marvel

Despite the many insults and hatred he received when the Captain Marvel movie was announced, it seems that It has been the chaotic filming of The Marvels which has ended up causing Brie Larson consider your future in the UCM. Although the report does not clarify whether the actress has already made the decision, it is said that she is “disillusioned” with the project.

All this, added to the “superhero movie fatigue” that exists right now, They predict a fairly weak box office for The Marvels. According to early predictions, the film could gross between $70 and $80 million during its first weekend, half what its predecessor made in the same period of time.