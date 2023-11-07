The Immortals franchise will return with a remake starring Henry Cavill

The director who will be in charge of the remake of The Immortals, Chad Stahelskihas confirmed that the film starring Henry Cavill will feature the songs of Queen from the original tape.

Queen will be present in the reboot of The Immortals

One of the most memorable elements of the original film is the series of songs recorded by the British rock band Queen. In fact, one of them, “Princes of the Universe”later used as the theme song for the television show The immortals.

Now, during an interview with TheWrap, Stahelski talked about what he plans to do for the reboot of this classic. The director told the outlet that Queen songs will return for his film. However, Stahelski clarified that the film’s music will be implemented in a different way, and that Queen songs would have their own role in the project.

As a curiosity, six of the nine Queen songs on the album A Kind of Magic They were part of the soundtrack of the original film of The Immortals.

Although we do not know what the director means when he says that the songs will be implemented differently, fans of the saga can rest assured now that it is confirmed that Queen’s music will be present in the remake.