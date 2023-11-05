Super Mario RPG remake keeps a tease of the original game, but we may never know what Princess Peach was hiding in her bedroom.

He remake of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch, which was announced during the June Nintendo Direct, has a detail in SNES which seems to have been maintained; is related to Peach.

It is clear that Mario and Luigi have been teaching life lessons to children and adults for decadesso in the origin of the role-playing games of the Champion Kingdom It was not going to be less.

As GamesRadar+ has described, the most important thing that the game can teach us Super Mario RPG original de SNES It is not looking in a young lady’s belongings; because it is wrong and we can get surprises.

And as the game with one of the dirtiest jokes that Nintendo fans know., Clearly you never know what you may find; literally.

The game addresses the topic with a hidden object in Princess Peach’s room which is called “Toadstool’s XXX” or “Peach’s XXX”, depending on which translation you play with.

Judging by the reactions upon finding said object – a Peach’s grandmother scolding or the princess herself – it is clear that the game developers let their imagination run wild.

This proves that a remake can maintain all the details of the original without changing almost anything. Because, if something works, why change it? But on Reddit the theories already flew years ago.

User ProfessorMetallica thought the object would be a bottle of alcohol because “sometimes alcohol is labeled ‘XXX’, especially in drawings.” But it could be “a gift from his parents as ‘XXX’ because Mario didn’t have time to look at it before it was taken away from him.”

But the general – and dirty – consensus is that it is a sex toy or something related to nopor. We don’t know if this is finally revealed in the remake or not, we will have to play it.

Since Bowser also returns to the remake, who knows?

“Super Mario RPG is proving to be a most entertaining title, which has stood up very well over the years. And, above all, it is being a fantastic way to finally get to know this Super Nintendo classic,” we said in its impressions. .

This is the return of one of the most influential role-playing classics that not everyone was able to enjoy and that is why it is part of the 10 best releases and games of November 2023.

Is it okay that the remake of Super Mario RPG maintains one of the spiciest details of the original game?