One of the most requested projects by Resident Evil fans could have already begun its development with Capcom.

Capcom is preparing for a 2024 full of great releases and it has recently been confirmed that Dragon’s Dogma II will be available on March 22, being the brand’s first major video game to be released during the next academic year. On the other hand, it is also commented that The Japanese company has a large unannounced project which will be released next year, although it would not be a new installment of the Resident Evil saga, which aims to take a break. However, the remake most demanded by fans could already be in development.

And it is that Resident Evil Code: Veronica could finally have its long-awaited remake from the hand of Capcom. Reportedly, the Japanese company has already begun development of the most beloved title in the saga and even would have offered a demo to the testers so that they could offer their first impressions with the proposal. This is at least what one of the alleged testers commented on through the 4chan forums, so its reliability is quite doubtful. “I only played one short demo provided by the developers to test and give feedback on the new mechanics,” he commented.

Apparently, The test begins with Claire searching for her brother Chris after an explosion.. He later meets his fellow prisoner, Steve, after being captured. Both characters would have their own unique abilities: Claire is skilled with knives, while Steve prefers to wield two pistols.. Also, Claire would be good with puzzles and Steve is the best choice for any stealth mission. The source also reveals that the Resident Evil remake Code: Veronica is a “third-person game similar to the remake of Resident Evil 2”.

Resident Evil 9 would also be in development with Capcom

Nevertheless, It would not be the only thing that is being prepared in relation to the Resident Evil saga, but the ninth installment would already be underway with Capcom. The information comes in this case from the insider Dusk Golemmuch more reliable in their communications, who has stated that Resident Evil IX would be launched in 2025 and would have the largest budget in the development of the saga, as well as the longest duration, since, according to his words, Capcom would be working on the title since 2018that is, one year after Resident Evil VII.

This would make the future Resident Evil IX the biggest development of the entire franchise If we take into account both the money and the time invested, it seems that Capcom would be directing the title in a specific direction so that it also marks the future of the franchise, which could give a change starting with this installment.

