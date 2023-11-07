One of Square Enix’s big projects, the remake of Final Fantasy IX, would have changed plans according to a leak.

Final Fantasy It is one of the most important franchises in Square Enix, so the Japanese company is betting very heavily on the license. After the premiere this year of Final Fantasy XVI, on February 29, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second installment of the remake of the seventh chapter, will arrive exclusively for PS5. However, it seems that it is not the only thing that the company has prepared, since in recent months there has been very strong rumors about the remake of Final Fantasy IX and it has even flirted with the possibility of Final Fantasy X following that path. Now, new details could have emerged.

The information comes from the insider I Am Hero Too, who has already been right on several occasions in the past with his leaks. According to the user, the plans for the release of the remake of Final Fantasy IX would have changed in relation to its planned release date within Square Enix, since the intention was for it to be ready in summer 2024. However, it does not detail whether it is due to a delay or an advance, so we will have to wait to know more details in that regard. On the other hand, he also states that Final Fantasy X remake will not be ready for its 25th anniversaryalthough it is in development.

Furthermore, he also states that, Although it is in a very green process in its development, Final Fantasy X-3 is a realityalthough it does not have more details in this regard.

Square Enix would already have the development kits for PS5 Pro and Nintendo Switch 2

Lastly, I Am Hero Too also ensures that Square Enix would already have development kits for both PS5 Pro and Nintendo Switch 2so they would be working with both models for their future projects, which would include the remakes of Final Fantasy IX and X. For now, all these are rumorsso it will be necessary to take this information with caution until the Japanese company makes a statement on the matter.

In fact, at some point a rumor arose that the Final Fantasy IX remake would come to both PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

