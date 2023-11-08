Zack Snyder’s space odyssey is one of the big films of the Christmas campaign, but Netflix’s strategy for its theatrical release will reduce its availability in theaters.

Zack Snyder returns to Netflix this December with one of its most anticipated projects. After directing Army of the Dead in 2021, the director will release the first Rebel Moon film next December 22thso you can watch it while listening to the Lottery draw.

As Netflix usually does with big dates, Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl Before its arrival on the platform, it will pass through some movie theaters on a limited basis between the December 15 and 21.

These releases, like David Fincher’s The Killer, to cite a recent example, tend to see Netflix original films screened in a handful of theaters and, although they serve as a hook to attract subscribers, they focus more on validating the tape to be eligible in the Oscar race.

With Rebel Moon Part 1: Fire Girl, Netflix goes one step further by further limiting the theaters in which the film will be shown to only those chosen that have ability to project in 70 mm.

Higher frame quality for the new Netflix movie

As stated by Comicbook, Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl will be available in theaters with the capacity to broadcast in large format, such as the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood or the Paris Theater in New York, both owned by Netflix.

At the moment, it is unknown which Spanish theaters will have the show for a limited time. movie by Zack Snyder on theaters, but there are quite a few chains with theaters with projectors suitable for the 70 mm format.

Rebel Moon is that Star Wars project that Zack Snyder brought to Lucasfilm years ago and that was rejected. Reconverted into its own story, the filmmaker hopes to turn it into a thriving franchise for Netflix.

We will be attentive to the list of Spanish cinemas that will screen Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl, because it is the typical enjoyable film on the big screen.