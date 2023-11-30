The announcement of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for Netflix breathes hope into Switch and the rest of the consoles. They have improved the remaster!

Netflix and Rockstar Games have given a curious bombshell a few days after the official trailer for GTA 6. The remastered trilogy of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City y San Andreas It will reach smartphones for users with an account on the streaming platform. Yes, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is going to be part of the games catalog Netflix from the December 14, 2023. And can be beneficial for Nintendo Switch and the rest of the consoles.

Because? Because it has been discovered that the version for smartphones is different to what is on the market right now. The X user (Twitter) Videotechuk has shared several images comparing the version released in 2021 with the first images of the Netflix version. Have been made changes for the better in lighting levelthe sky has changed, the birds have been brought back and evenand the water has improved. You can see it below in this small comparative gallery of the version of GTA III and that of GTA Vice City from the Definitive Edition of consoles vs mobile:

It is possible that Rockstar Games will take advantage of this new release to also update the rest of the versions and offer greater visual parity between PCs, consoles and smartphones (Netflix). It would be the perfect opportunity to do justice to this trilogy of games y compensate the fans who have been waiting for a long time for a much better result than the one that arrived in the stores. Will the Nintendo Switch version and the rest of the consoles receive a patch with the changes from GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that are on Netflix?

We will have to wait to see if they dare to take the step. And you, Have you tried these remasters?

GTA Trilogy was “a lapse in quality” for Take-Two

