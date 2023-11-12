Thorin “Oakshield” stood out in The Hobbit. But does it have anything to do with Durin in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

What does Thorin “Oakshield” have to do with Durin in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Set in JRR Tolkien’s Second Age and focused on the return of Sauron to terrorize the Free Peoples of Middle-earth, the Prime Video series features a great role on the part of the Dwarves. But is this Durin the same legendary figure we know as the ancestor of Thorin “Oakenshield”? Or are they different characters?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video makes nods to the past to consolidate itself as the definitive project of the fantasy saga. Of course, if you’ve noticed a similarity between the ambitious TV series and Peter Jackson’s two trilogies, it’s partly due to the fact that Amazon has commissioned the talented John Howe, who previously worked on all six films, to draw the art concept for the series. Come on, there is an aesthetic extension in the artistic part.

The History of Durin’s Lineage in Middle-earth

Prime Video

Prince Durin IV, introduced in The Lord of the Rings of Power, is portrayed as the heir of Khazad-Dûm, also known as the kingdom of Moria. The series takes us approximately 3,000 years before the events of The Hobbit. That places Durin IV in a distant time in the history of Middle-earth. However, the key to understanding his relationship with Thorin Oakenshield lies in the genealogy of the Dwarves, meticulously detailed by JRR Tolkien in works such as The Silmarillion and the appendices to The Return of the King.

Durin the Immortal, the founder of Khazad-Dûm and the first of the Fathers of the Dwarves, was succeeded by a line of heirs who bore his name. Thorin “Oakenshield,” known as Thorin II, is a direct descendant of Durin the Immortal through this line of inheritance. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series introduces us to Durin IV, a crucial link in this genealogical chain. A genealogical chain that sooner or later will lead to Thorin “Oaken Shield”.

New Line Cinema

In Tolkien’s narrative, Durin II, Durin VI, Nain I, Thrain I, Thorin I and many other notable Dwarves, including Thorin “Oakenshield”, are part of the House of Durin. These Dwarves share a common lineage dating back to Durin the Immortal. Thus, although Durin IV and Thorin are separated by millennia in terms of time within the story of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there is an ancestral bond that connects their destinies. Basically, they are relatives.

You can enjoy this series on the streaming platform and subscribe for free with this link.