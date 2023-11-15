Cyprus and the double game with the EU and Putin. Moscow’s financial hub is right in Europe

An international investigation reveals how they get away with it Russian oligarchs subjected to sanctions following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. There would be just one to protect them EU member state: Cyprus. The country – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – continues to carry out its work, quite undisturbed historic role as Russia’s financial hub. War and sanctions have changed little, on the contrary. This emerges from the dossier Cyprus Confidential which involves 250 journalists from 55 countries and to which the weekly L’Espresso contributes for Italy. The title anticipates some of the elements that emerged which will be detailed over the course of several episodes.

From 2022 – continues Il Fatto – the Cypriot authorities they are committed to apply sanctions against Putin’s regime and to strengthen the measures that had been launched since 2014 after the annexation of Crimea (and the first separatist conflict in Donbass) but from the examination carried out by journalists on a mass of documents reserved of six large Cypriot professional firms, demonstrate how the transition from words to deeds has been limited. Studies they continue to manage the assets and wealth flows of 96 oligarchs sanctioned and at least 25 of them have been subjected to international restrictions since 2014.

