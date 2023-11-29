Redmi has just presented its entire K70 family, powering the new generation POCO for 2024. Along with it, comes the Redmi Watch 4, Xiaomi’s economical smartwatch powered by HyperOS. We are going to review in detail what its technical specifications are and all the key things you should know about this watch, currently available in China.

Redmi Watch 4 technical sheet

Redmi watch 4

dimensions and weight

47.58 × 41.12 × 10.5 mm

31.5 g

Screen

AMOLED

1.97 inches

60 Hz

Resolution 450 x 390 pixels

600 nits peak brightness

Endurance

5 ATM

battery

470mAh (up to 20 days of typical use)

Compatibility

Since Android 8.0

Since iOS 12.0

Sensors

Accelerometer, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep monitoring, GPS + GNSS + GLONASS + GALILEO + QZSS

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.3

Others

Metal rotating crown

150 sports modes

Integrated NFC chip

Built-in microphone and speaker

Calls via Bluetooth

Precio

About 65 euros to change

The smallest of the family, increasingly premium

The Redmi Watch 4 is a considerable size watch, with a 1.97-inch screen, AMOLED technology and 60 Hz for its refresh rate. The resolution is 390 x 450 pixels, with a maximum brightness of 600 nits. We are thus faced with a larger watch, although with the same resolution as the previous model.

The watch body is now completely metal, with a new rotating crown located in the center of its right side. This will allow us to move around the interface comfortably, as well as interact with the different native HyperOS functions.

And this is the operating system that this watch incorporates. A fairly similar interface, however, to what we have already seen in other models of the family, and even to some Amazfit terminals.

The battery promises up to 20 days of autonomy and the sensors could not be missing to measure heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep monitoring and support for more than 100 sports modes.

Versions and price of the Xiaomi Redmi Watch 4

The Xiaomi Redmi Watch 4 has gone on sale in China at a price of 499 yuan, about 65 euros in exchange. As we saw in the previous model, it is likely that its price will be close to 100 euros when this proposal is launched in Spain.

