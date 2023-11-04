We have talked on numerous occasions about how incredible Red Dead Redemption 2 is, most recently in the special best moments for its five years. VidaExtra has many articles that talk about its details, secrets and stories, and now we add another. In this case, we are talking about the police.

Did you know that the police Red Dead Redemption 2 Does it enforce the law on anyone who lives on the map? And it doesn’t discriminate if you’re a player or NPC! Not like the GTA police, who have always had certain preferences and priorities as to who to defend. Reddit user u/Typical_Employee_434 shared a post asking if everyone else knew about this peculiarity.

The video shows how he provokes an NPC (without being seen by the police) in Saint Denis to the point of angering him and causing him to draw his weapon. At the same time, he puts away his gun and runs for cover. It doesn’t take long for the police to arrive and they don’t even think for two seconds about shooting to kill the NPC who is opening fire on the player.

Although the GTA V police system is far from functioning in a similar way, we must remember that we already saw something similar in GTA IV, as user A_Guy_Named_Matthew remembers in comments: “They have done it, since GTA IV. GTA IV is still More impressively, it even has NPC arrests if there is no need to kill.” Will GTA VI have a police system as sophisticated and less aggressive than the current one? It would be a detail on the part of Rockstar Games.

