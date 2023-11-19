When Burkina Faso army captain Ibrahim Traoré announced just over a year ago that he had overthrown Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, ending a coup with another coup, he did so wearing a red beret. The deposed colonel often wore the same hat: in Burkina Faso the red cap is a very present symbol, made famous by the revolutionary Thomas Sankara, who became president in 1983 and killed in 1987.

In many other African countries the red beret has become a powerful and widely used political symbol, especially among opposition forces and young activists. Bobi Wine, Ugandan singer and opposition leader, has made it the symbol of the battle to put an end to the government of President Yoweri Museveni, in office since 1986 with increasingly autocratic methods. In South Africa, the leader of the left-wing populist Economic Freedom Fighters party Julius Malema defined that type of cap as “a revolutionary symbol of defiance and resistance”. Other opposition movements in various African countries are adopting similar berets as a recognition and political marketing tool.

Basques are headdresses whose origins are traced back to the peasants of the Basque Country, France and Spain (hence the Italian name), but which became popular among the working class in the twentieth century. Artists and soldiers have worn them and they have entered the world’s iconography, going from headgear for painters (Rembrandt’s are famous) to garments for revolutionaries or aspiring revolutionaries, from Che Guevara to the Black Panther movement. The red beret is part of the uniforms of many armies or military groups, including those in Africa in Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In Africa, however, the red cap is linked above all to the image of Thomas Sankara, one of the most important figures in the history of Burkina Faso and one of the leaders of “pan-Africanism”, a movement and theory that promotes the political unity and identity of all Africans .

Of Marxist training, Sankara participated in guerrilla warfare since 1972, until he became president of the country, then called Upper Volta, after a coup d’état in 1983. During his government Sankara changed the name of the state to Burkina Faso; he changed the flag, the national coat of arms and wrote a new anthem, Une Seule Nuit (Italian for “one night”). Politically he tried to implement radical reforms with the aim of reducing poverty, while on the international level he aligned the country on an anti-imperialist position inspired by Fidel Castro and Che Guevara. For this reason, and for his past as a fighter, Sankara is remembered as “the African Che Guevara”.

On 15 October 1987 he was killed along with twelve of his officers during a new coup, led by his deputy Blaise Compaoré, but he continued to be a role model for many aspiring revolutionaries in Africa. Ibrahim Traoré, army captain who was the protagonist of the latest coup, makes frequent references to his figure, not only with the headgear.

The red beret was instead declared outlawed in Uganda in September 2019: Yoweri Museveni’s government was worried about the spread of the symbol, which became very popular in those years following the political rise of Bobi Wine, a reggae singer who since 2017 was became one of the main opponents of the regime. The People Power Movement had taken the red beret as its symbol. It was cheap to make, was very visible and could be easily hidden if necessary: ​​political persecution in Uganda is quite common. The ban on wearing it in public places was justified by the government by claiming that it was a garment reserved for the army. Wine ran in the presidential elections in 2021 and denounced fraud in Museveni’s victory, his sixth.

The red beret continues to be a distinctive sign of Julius Malema and the South African Economic Freedom Fighters movement, a left-wing populist movement. Malema, once leader of the youth section of the ruling African National Congress party, had become famous for his extreme anti-white positions. He was expelled from the party in 2011 for inciting hatred, he has also been involved in various corruption scandals and accused of threatening journalists. The movement he founded in 2012 exceeded 10 percent of the votes in the 2019 elections and was among the protagonists of the protests of recent months, when part of the opposition called for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa, involved in a scandal linked to his farm.

In Nigeria, the activist Omoyele Sowore has chosen an orange version of the beret, while that of Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of a youth movement in Ghana, is red.