Suara.com – Corruption Eradication Committee Director of Investigations Asep Guntur Rahayu revealed the reasons why investigators did not use the bribery article in the alleged corruption case involving the inactive Supreme Court Judge Gazalba Saleh.

The IDR 15 billion received by Gazalba between 2018 and 2022 is considered by investigators to be part of the gratification article.

The money was allegedly given to condition the case at the Supreme Court, one of which was said to have been given by former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Edhy Prabowo to condition the cassation being submitted. Then there was also an appeal from Rennier Abdul Rahman Latief and a review of the convict, Jafar Abdul Gaffar.

“So like this, there is a certain amount of money and several cases. Well, this cannot be sorted from one to the other, perhaps because it is past time. Then the value cannot be clearly remembered,” said Asep at a press conference at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Thursday (30 /11/2023).

Therefore, Asep said they could not apply the bribery article in this case.

“So, when it comes to bribery, it must be clear who the bribe is from, in what amount, when it was given, when it was received, who gave it, who received it,” he said.

“Well, because it’s not clear, the only case he handled was one of Mr. EP’s (Edhy) cases,” continued Asep.

For his actions, Gazalba was named by the KPK as a suspect in gratification and money laundering. Because the IDR 15 billion he received was allegedly converted into assets, including a house in Cibubur, East Jakarta worth IDR 7.6 billion in cash and a plot and building in Tanjung Barat, South Jakarta worth IDR 5 billion.

He was charged with Article 12B of Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 31 of 1999 concerning the Eradication of Corruption Crimes as amended by Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 20 of 2001 concerning Amendments to Law Number 31 of 1999 concerning Eradication of Corruption Crimes and Article 3 Law Number 8 of 2010 concerning Prevention and Eradication of the Crime of Money Laundering.