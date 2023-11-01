Joe Hill, creator of the Hill House Comics imprint, leaves the DC publishing house. An exit that has surprised his fans, but is totally justified.

Artist Joe Hill has left DC Comics. Renowned horror writer Joe Hill, creator of the Hill House Comics comic book imprint that publishes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the Justice League, has decided to take a break from the comics industry. Surprising news, but very justified.

As reported by the Popverse portal, Joe Hill announced his hiatus from DC during an interview on The Short Box podcast. The writer explained that he will focus on writing several novels over the next few years.. A more than enough reason to take that break in comics production

“In fact, I’m going to stay away from comics for the next few years,” Joe Hill said. “I’ve written four novels and I’d like to have at least ten novels written before I stop being a novelist. I’d like to write another six novels. So “That at this moment, my total focus is on writing the next books of my work.”

Literature overtakes comics in author priorities

Therefore, Joe Hill intends to complete a couple of novels before returning to the world of comics. However, he hinted that he might return periodically for specific projects. That means readers of his DC Comics imprint can expect some surprises.

“I’d like to have the next two or three novels ready before I get back to comics,” Joe Hill said. “However, there are some possible exceptions. Chris Ryall has been adapting the novellas of my book Strange Weather for Image. And I would love to write the script for one of those adaptations myself.”

“It would be an adaptation of a novella called Loaded,” Joe Hill continued to explain. “Actually, it’s set in Florida.” On the other hand, the horror writer hinted at a possible return of his series Locke & Key alongside Gabriel Rodríguez. However, he has not confirmed it. Therefore, we will have to continue waiting.

Now that we are in the middle of Halloween season, Recommending Joe Hill becomes an obligation. Of course, he is one of those comic authors that, if you like the horror genre, you are more than obliged to read. At least once in your life.