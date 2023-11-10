Scammers take advantage of any opportunity to try to commit their misdeeds and take advantage of other people’s evil. And it is reflected in the latest scam detected by the Mossos d’Esquadra. Be very careful if you have an accidental collision with your vehicle that affects the rearview mirror of a neighboring car, it could be a scam.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have used their X account, former Twitter, to share one of the scams that are affecting a greater number of drivers in our country. In this case, it is not a new scam, since years ago it already became quite fashionable. It is known as the rearview mirror scam and its operation is based on taking advantage of the moments of tension and nervousness that occur after an accident to convince citizens to pay a certain amount of money without the insurance intervening, with the objective of avoiding possible modifications to the policy.

A blow in the rearview mirror

The modus operandi is, a priori, very simple. The criminals fake a fairly minor hit with our vehicle that, in most cases, focuses on our rearview mirror. When it happens, the option they offer to avoid unnecessary paperwork and the insurance having to intervene is the payment of an amount of money in cash, at that very moment, to fix the problem in the shortest possible time. All this based on speed, while taking advantage of the confusion of the moment.

One of the justifications they make to try to convince the victim is that, if we report the accident, it is possible that the insurance company will modify the conditions of the policy in the next renewal. And since it is only a knock on a rearview mirror, it is not worth taking the risk; it can be resolved for a few euros to pay for the repair in the workshop.

In the event that we refuse to do so because we cannot afford the payment at the time, the scammer himself will leave us his mobile phone so that we can contact our insurance company. However, the interlocutor who will be on the other end of the phone will be in cahoots with them and will only ask us for our personal information to scam us, but electronically.

If in doubt, contact your company

As the previously mentioned organization warns, in case of doubt, we must contact our insurer and carry out all the necessary procedures through legal means. If we find ourselves facing a similar situation, we should not accept a financial agreement without our insurer being informed of everything. In addition, they also upset us that it is possible that, if we do not have cash at that moment, they will try to accompany us to an ATM to withdraw the money. In this case, they will also try to know our PIN to subsequently try to steal our card. So we must also avoid the situation.

It is important to keep in mind that no insurance company can ask for money in advance to solve the problems derived from a traffic accident, so, if we find ourselves in this situation, we must be extremely cautious in this regard. Furthermore, if they continue to insist on using any other means other than telephone contact with our insurer, we must contact the police or emergency services to receive immediate help.

The post The rearview mirror scam is back: This is how you should protect yourself from it appeared first on ADSLZone.