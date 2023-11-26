The film based on Stephen King’s novel was inspired by the writer’s experience in a real lodge.

Jack Torrance y el Hotel Overlook

The movie The Shining (1980) directed by Stanley Kubrick is a book adaptation namesake Stephen King in 1977. The psychological horror novel tells the story of Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson)a frustrated and alcoholic writer who will travel to Colorado with his family after accepting the position as caretaker in the winter season of the Hotel Overlook. The protagonist, with his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and his son Danny (Danny Lloyd)settles in the isolated hotel that, due to strong storms, closes its doors to clients and begins to become empty as the days go by.

Jack Torrance try unclog your overwhelmed head and seek inspiration to continue writing in a quiet and solitary place. However, throughout the plot the hotel seems to take on a life of its own and brings to light the secrets that those walls kept for years. Following this, the whole family will begin to live paranormal experiencesespecially Jack and Danny, who will affect the family coexistence and stay in the strange accommodation.

History takes on an agonizing color when Jack begins to display obsessive behaviors with the history of the hotel and the essence it keeps. Thus Kubrick perfectly shows the protagonist’s descent into madness., thanks to Nicholson’s brilliant performanceand how he ends up completely losing control throughout the film.

Wendy must find a way to escape and save her son’s life. in the middle of a snowy mountain far from any sign of civilization. Kubrick’s work has gone down in history as one of the most terrifying psychological horror films in the history of cinema. You can currently watch The Shining on HBO Max and Movistar Plus.

Kubrick’s adaptation did not convince Stephen King

The writer did not like the film that brought his novel to the big screen, ensuring that he was not entirely faithful to his literary work. It is true that Kubrick qualified certain details and attacked the story from a different point of view, giving more importance to the psychological development of the protagonist. Let’s say For Stephen King, the evil that torments the family is found in the hotel, while Stanley preferred to give it its origin in Jack’s head.giving us a kind of journey through the brain of the character whose sanity is fading into a dark dementia.

The main differences lie in the ambiguity with which Kubrick treats the story and the end, while King captures a much more detailed development of each scene. These were probably all logical variations in the film adaptation of a book, where an image is capable of telling an entire scene without having to resort to dialogue. It is worth mentioning that The Shining is not the only film adaptation of a Stephen King novel, other good adaptations reached the big screen such as The Green Mile (1999), Life Sentence (1994)The impossible (2007) o It (1990).

The experience that inspired the creation of the novel It arose from a visit that Stephen King made with his wife to the Stanley Hotel in Colorado. in October 1974. Before the writer’s stay and his wife in the hotel, There were rumors that paranormal things had happened in the rooms after an accident years before, in which an employee of the accommodation would suffer a severe electrocution during a storm.

After that event, in the room 217 Supposed phenomena began to occur that employees and customers classified as paranormal, from sounds of children playing to clothes that came out of suitcases and closets by themselves. As in the novel, King and his wife Tabitha were sheltered in the hotel what It was about to close for the end of the season.. Thus, They were the only guests in the entire accommodation and that same night they had dinner completely alone in the dining room.

As the writer tells in his biography titled Stephen King: America’s Best-Loved Boogeyman, after dinner, King’s wife decided to go sleep in room 217 (currently the most famous in the hotel), while He preferred to take a walk around the unoccupied hotelwalking through the long and desolate corridors as the protagonist does in the film.

There I would find inspiration after live a sensation that he would not forget and that would make him have nightmares that same night, an agonizing dream in which his three-year-old son toured the hotel looking behind and screaming. It cannot be proven that these facts have to do with the hotel’s fame, but what is clear is that, after that experience, the writer found the revelation he was looking for and was able to create the novel he posteriorly would bring us one of the best horror movies of history. The new Stephen King adaptation is now available on Disney +.

