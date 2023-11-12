Ridley Scott’s film Napoleon presents us with the famous Battle of the Three Emperors and now we review what happened in reality.

Napoleon proved to be a formidable strategist and if there is one great battle for which he is remembered, it is what happened at Austerlitz. Now that they are going to release the film, they show us a clip with the strategy that was used.

It will be shocking to see all this in the cinema. Especially since Ridley Scott is directing and Joaquin Phoenix is ​​starring.

On December 2, 1805, near the city of Austerlitz in the Austrian Empire, the Battle of Austerlitz, also known as the Battle of the Three Emperors, was fought, a key engagement in the Napoleonic Wars. Napoleon’s Grande Armée emerged victorious in this engagement, marking the quick end of the War of the Third Coalition. The signing of the Treaty of Pressburg by the Austrians at the end of that month sealed the fate of the enemy coalition. The tactical mastery demonstrated at Austerlitz has been compared to other historical milestones such as Cannae or Gaugamela.

After conquering Vienna in November 1805, French forces, led by Napoleon, faced the threat of the arrival of Russian reinforcements, leading to an apparently weak strategic retreat. Napoleon, a skilled strategist, deployed his army below the Pratzen Heights, deliberately abandoning dominant positions. This tactical move sought to draw the allies into an apparently vulnerable assault.

Napoleon’s stratagem was complemented by the rapid march of Marshal Davout from Vienna, who covered the gap left by Napoleon in time. The Allies, deceived by apparent French weakness, launched a massive assault on the French right flank. However, this attack left the Allied center on the Pratzen Heights vulnerable, coming under fierce attack by Marshal Soult’s IV Corps.

With the Allied center crumbling, French forces penetrated both enemy flanks, forcing the Allies into a chaotic retreat and capturing thousands in the process. The Allied defeat shocked Emperor Francis II, weakening his confidence in the British-led coalition.

The immediate consequence was an armistice between France and Austria, followed by the Treaty of Pressburg on December 26, 1805. This treaty withdrew Austria from the war and the Coalition, consolidating the territorial losses already suffered in previous treaties. Furthermore, the victory allowed the creation of the Confederation of the Rhine, establishing a buffer zone between France and Central Europe. Although these achievements did not guarantee lasting peace on the continent, the battle drastically changed the political and military landscape of the time.

Napoleon will be released on November 24, 2023.