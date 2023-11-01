Are Emily Blunt and Chris Evans’ characters in The Business of Pain real? This is how director David Yates explains it.

Pain Hustlers director David Yates has shed light on the character of Liza Drake, played by the talented Emily Blunt. The film, a Netflix original production, delves into the dark world of the pharmaceutical industry and follows the story of a woman who becomes involved in a dangerous conspiracy while working for a bankrupt pharmaceutical company. Although inspired by real-life events, Yates has revealed that the character of Liza is a unique creation.

The Business of Pain is based on Evan Hughes’ book, The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup, which tells the true story of the company Insys Therapeutics during the early 2000s. Founded by John Kapoor, Insys is was embroiled in a scandal when it was discovered that its executives were involved in criminal activities, such as the sale of medications and bribing doctors.

These are the words of David Yates.

“There were several characters in this story, men and women, who feed Liza. She is a combination of many different personalities and also, in part, our own creation. We wanted this woman who was ambitious, idealistic and perhaps a little naive, and who had not always been recognized for her ability, due to her background, her low-income status and her lack of education. she. So there were a lot of things that we created or added to Liza that we all felt a connection to, in some way, and we also picked out some qualities in some of the characters in the Insys story. But yeah, she is ultimately our creation, the creation of Wells Tower, the screenwriter, I should say, at the end of the day.”

Netflix’s The Business of Pain

The film adapts a powerful true-life story into a fictional story, allowing it to take certain creative liberties in the process. The plot of The Business of Pain distances itself from reality by fictionalizing the company Insys Therapeutics as Zanna Therapeutics and freely modeling its characters on those who could have worked at the company. This allows the narrative to focus on Liza Drake and her personal journey, making the film more appealing to audiences.

The Business of Pain is now available on Netflix and you can’t miss it.

Source Forbes.