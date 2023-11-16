The commemorative 20 peso coin of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Mexico has given a lot to talk about in the world of numismatics and coin collecting. This is due to the great prices that these pieces have reached on various digital platforms.

The specific coin that has been mentioned the most belongs to the C1 family, it is dodecagonal in shape, weighs 12.67 grams and was put into circulation on September 27, 2021. The National Coat of Arms is shown on the obverse and the reverse the profiles of Miguel Hidalgo, José María Morelos and Vicente Guerrero.

There are several the factors that can increase or decrease the price of a currencyfrom whether or not it was in circulation or the wear and tear of the materials.

It is important to note that these specimens They are shown with a value between 500 thousand pesos and 3 millionHowever, the actual value that can be found on specialized websites and coin catalogs is very different.

According to the website numista.com, the real value could reach up to 80 pesos. This is why it is important to search for appropriate sources of information or go to experts before making any purchase related to this or other pieces.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions