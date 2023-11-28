The real estate giant Signa is in crisis: Europe is shaking

The Signa dossier, one of Germany’s real estate giants, is now the subject of legal proceedings, raising significant concerns in Frankfurt’s financial landscape. The German subsidiary, Signa Real Estate Management Germany, has officially filed for bankruptcy at the Berlin Charlottenburg District Court, suggesting that other subsidiaries in René Benko’s empire could follow the same path in the coming days. Market sources indicate that lThe entire group could be declared bankrupt as early as today. Mf reports it.



Signa’s financial situation has been tense for several weeks, also highlighted by tensions with its main creditors. Founded in Austria in 2000, the Signa Group has become the largest owner of shopping centers in Central Europe, with over 46 thousand employees, shareholdings worth 27 billion euros and projects under development worth 25 billion euros. The accelerated growth of the real estate giant was financed with debt, supported by major Austrian and German financial institutions. Currently, no official data on overall debt exposure is available, but Reuters reports that Unicredit and Raiffeisen Bank International are responsible for debts of almost 1.5 billion euros. The overall exposure to Austrian banks is estimated at 2.2 billion euros.

Julius Baer, ​​Swiss private banking and asset management player, is also exposed with 606 million Swiss francs, while several German landesbanks, including Hessen-Thüringen (Helaba), Nord LB, Bayern LB Munich and LBBW Stuttgart, risk losses linked to Signa’s real estate dossier. DZ Bank, the central institution of German cooperative credit banks, is involved in the match. Experienced restructuring manager Arndt Geiwitz was appointed to manage the rescue, and Signa announced a restructuring of its business portfolio. Surveys are underway on the market to obtain additional financing of up to approximately 2 billion euros, with the Elliott fund among the potential interlocutors. However, at the moment, no agreements have been reached.

Signa’s financial difficulties have already affected its industrial activities, with several projects, including the construction of a skyscraper in Germany, stalled, raising concerns among investors. This crisis is part of a broader context of slowdown in the Austrian and especially German real estate sector, attracting the attention of the ECB. In Germany, in October, 22.2% of construction companies reported canceled projects and orders, highlighting a worsening trend compared to previous months. These difficulties could translate into an increase in the loan default rate, with a possible annual increase in non-performing loans of between 20% and 25%. Many banks are taking preventative measures, reducing credit portfolios and tightening the taps to mitigate risks.

