The current generation of consoles has left us with great machines on the market, even older ones, Microsoft has created two consoles to cover all types of player needs and thus make their generation change more accessible. This time we will talk to you about Xbox Series S, the smallest of the family that has obtained a few special versions, in fact, one of the rarest, Sonic’s, is up for auction for a really high price.

Collaborations are common, however, on this occasion You are looking at a really rare product of which there are very few units. You can’t deny that having something like this in your hands is great, below you can see what the pack in question is like, so don’t worry. The console is personalized with the Sonic theme and contains the two controllers also with a special version, and brand new. As we will tell you just below, there are very few in the world, so hence its high price.

Xbox Series S becomes collector’s material

According to the user in question, Between 5 and 50 editions of this console were manufactured, so yes, you are looking at one of the rarest consoles in the world today. The condition of this Xbox Series S is truly spectacular, according to what he says, it has hardly been used and as we have told you, the controllers are in their original packaging, unopened. The auction started for a total of $5,000 on Ebay. The correct link is the one we leave you here, the one in the tweet is incorrect.

Spotted this on Ebay: Someone is selling the Sonic the Hedgehog Movie 2 custom Xbox Series S (the one with the furry controllers)https://t.co/0UPm1zzBQb Starting bid is $5,000 Always Ebay at your own risk#sonicdeals #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/6sNiAqoE4J — Frack’s Sonic Deals (@FrackDeals) October 31, 2023

The price is really high, and maybe even exorbitant, but it is true that currently, this Xbox Series S is one of the rarest you can find. For now, according to Ebay’s own website, the item has a bid, we will see how it evolves in the coming days. What is clear is that the smallest of the Xbox family is a great opportunity to enter the new generation of consoles at a reduced price, obviously we are not referring to this piece…

Currently the prices of Series includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the pack. A highly recommended option for all those people who want to take the leap or expand their console catalog so as not to have any game restrictions.

