Directed by John McTiernan, Die Hard returns to theaters in the United States this December to spend the holidays with the quintessential Christmas movie.

Although family comedies usually abound in Christmas movies, for many the Christmas movie par excellence is Die Hard, the beginning of the iconic action saga starring Bruce Willis whose plot takes place in the middle of the holidays.

Thus, the film follows the story of John McClanea New York police officer who travels to Los Angeles to attend the Christmas party of the company where his wife Holly works with the intention of reconciling with her.

But everything gets complicated when a terrorist group breaks into the Nakatomi Plaza building and kidnaps all the party attendees. Only McClane has managed to escape from his captors, becoming the only hope to stop them.

Die Hard returns to theaters for Christmas

The Christmas holidays are always the excuse to meet up with family members you haven’t seen in a while, and now it’s the turn of a movie that hasn’t been shown on the big screen for quite some time.

As Discussing Film reports, Crystal jungle will be released again in movie theaters on December 8, 2023which makes it the perfect plan to spend a luxurious Christmas with Bruce Willis’ Christmas movie.

“Die Hard will return to theaters on December 8,” confirms the outlet in a Twitter post (now known as X) showing the film’s poster with its new theatrical release date.

Yes indeed, the revival of Crystal jungle takes place in theaters in the United States and at the moment it is unknown if we will have John McClane’s triumphant return to the big screen in Spanish movie theaters.

What do you think of the first Die Hard movie being re-released in movie theaters this Christmas? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.

Launch:

July 15, 1988

