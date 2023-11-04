Quiet already attracted a lot of comments and opinions with her appearance in Metal Gear Solid V in 2015, but the actress who gave life to the character has spoken about her again in an interesting interview.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain generated all kinds of criticism, but many came from players who charged against Quiet’s outfit and appearanceone of the additions to Hideo Kojima’s saga.

And although almost a decade has passed since the release of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, the issue of the sexualization of the character continues to generate debate between the community of fans and detractors of the game.

Shortly after the arrival of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, The actress who gave life to Quiet has spoken about her character in an interview with IGN. Stefanie Joosten has spoken out about the eternal controversy.

Joosten made it clear that he was trying to understand all points of view. On the one hand, he respects Kojima’s vision for this character, but on the other hand, he maintains that there were better costumes and options that were not chosen.

We return to the Quiet controversy in Metal Gear Solid V

It’s been interesting to see the discussions about the character. I respect the decisions that Kojima and her team made when designing the character, the actress pointed out in an apparent conciliatory tone with the two currents of opinion that have surrounded the character…

And also, of course, there is the option to create a visually appealing character. I think video games are, in a way, still a kind of fantasy world that you enter, so I respect the choices regarding the Quiet appearance, for example, as it’s quite revealing.

Despite this, Joosten pointed out that a lot of time had passed since 2015 and that the world had changed. I also understand the perspective of people who are not so happy with the way she was portrayed, she noted.

This game came out in 2015 and I think the gaming landscape has changed a lot since then. People are looking for more representation and I really understand that. Quiet’s suit is not practical at all.

Even with the explanation given that she breathed through his skin, of course, There were many other options you could have chosen.. I agree with that. I got to see the art of the character when we were starting the motion capture, and of course my first reaction was, “That’s a very revealing costume,” but I respected that and accepted it.

For many, the “naked” representation of Quiet in the game was ridiculous, it objectified women and reduced Quiet’s own character to a pretty body. Others continue to defend this aspect.

Hideo Kojima He assured that the bikini made a lot of sense and that everything would be understood when playing, although when we were able to truly immerse ourselves in Metal Gear Solid V, many thought it was a lame excuse.