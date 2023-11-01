If you liked The Gypsy Bride, you can’t miss The Purple Web, but if you haven’t seen the series we just mentioned, don’t worry, because you will soon realize what the objective is and who the key pieces are in this chilling fiction.

Elena Blanco discovered a few months ago that her son Lucas, whom she lost when he was still a child, was still alive. The problem is that she knows that he belongs to the dark purple network and he himself, through a video, asked her to stop looking for him.

The inspector will not rest until she dismantles this entire organization and to do so she will have the help of her colleagues from the BAC. The closer they get to the truth, the more danger their lives will be in. But Elena is willing to do anything to achieve her goal.

People who belong to the purple network are very dangerous and intelligent and will not let anyone stand in their way. Will Elena and her companions manage to finish them off? Don’t miss the first two chapters, tonight on Antena 3!