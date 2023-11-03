Blessed modders. What would be of us without that endless imagination with which to convert old devices into gadgets with new functions. And if they are portable video game consoles even better. And the thing is, who has not ever imagined having a PSP updated to current times?

Index

See all sections

The PSPi 6 is the console you didn’t know you wanted

Based on the legendary PSP 1000, othermod has done it again. The famous modder has armed himself with his knowledge to create an amazing modification, since he has been in charge of designing a motherboard for the console and some modules to connectr a Raspberry Pi CM4 in the UMD reader slot.

The best of all is that once you get the components, it is not necessary to do any welding or anything like that. Its assembly, beyond opening the console delicately, does not contemplate any complications worthy of an engineer.

A custom plate

To achieve this, it has designed a motherboard that replaces the original one of the console, and to which another additional board will be connected that will include the necessary pins to connect the Raspberry board. His work is so meticulous that he has also included a custom plate for the headphone jack.

As we say, the assembly work is limited to replacing the original plates and placing the new ones to measure, which makes it clear that the spectacular design work carried out by its creator is clear.

What is it capable of doing?

Basically, the modification seeks to be able to install the operating system that you like (as long as it is compatible with Raspberry Pi), but taking into account the qualities of the device, what makes the most sense is to install a version of RetroPie.

That’s what othermod has prepared, a distribution with the necessary settings so that all the console controls work perfectly (the installer is not available yet).

The result is a console capable of running console emulators such as Nintendo 64 or PlayStationwith Wi-Fi connectivity and the possibility of changing the screen for one with higher resolution and quality (it was necessary to take advantage of the fact that the console was completely disassembled).

How much does it cost?

The price of this homemade plate is 79 dollars, and you can buy it in the othermod online store. The good thing is that the design is Open Source, so you can review the original files shared by its creator to make your own changes or design your own board.

Fuente: Macho Nacho (YouTube) – othermods