PlayStation 5 Slim together with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a pack different from the rest, since it includes the Activision Blizzard game at no additional cost; quite the opposite of others that did increase their price.

Sony y Activision they continue preparing their pack of PS5 with the new Slim along with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which would include the FPS free of charge and free; The game is still planned for November on Xbox, PCSteam Deck y PS4.

The game, without further additions, costs us €79.99 and this would be a very good reason for a 2×1. Those who are planning buy the new PS5 Slim In the near future, the game would be free of charge when purchased with the console.

The news has been shared by CharlieIntel on Twitter, since according to some advertisements for said pack (PlayStation 5 Slim Edición Disco – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III) Sony plans to sell it like this.

“According to new announcements from Call of Duty, the PlayStation 5 Slim – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III pack will cost $499.

“This is basically a new PS5 Slim with free MW3, since the PS5 Slim costs $499 on its own,” can be read in the tweet mentioned above and inserted just above these lines.

The price of $499.99 would be the same as purchasing just the console, making said bundle quite attractive as you have a copy of the game at no extra cost; in Spain it would be €549.99.

This console launch alarms some compared to the PS4 or Xbox

As they say from IGN, the pack is planned to be launched together with the Modern Warfare 3 premiere next November 10 and while supplies last; although some players have already seen it and bought it in stores.

It is not the first time that Activision includes a free Call of Duty in a pack with a console, but yes for the new PS5. And taking into account that there is one with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 more expensive…

In the meantime, take a look at its requirements on PC, when the preload starts and the more than 500 settings it will have.

The pack would continue to include the same graphics and a DualSense controllerlike PS5 Digital and no apparent changes in this.

The company announced the latest exclusive PlayStation content in the Call of Duty franchise and from now on parity is the norm.

Is it true and this PS5 Slim pack with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will cost the same as the console alone with the free game?