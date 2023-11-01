We knew that the new PS5 which will hit the market in the coming weeks (at least in the United States), offered quite compact dimensions, but there is nothing like real photographs next to the current model to verify that, indeed, we are facing a redesign that could convince many of those who did not fully understand the gigantic size of the original model.

Index

See all sections

There is already someone who has it

The images originally appeared on X’s social network (formerly Twitter), but as expected they have quickly disappeared without a trace. Although well, as you already know, leaving no trace on the Internet is impossible, and obviously there are copies of the image so that we can continue delighting ourselves with the information offered.

The fact is that the console looks extremely small. At least compared to the current PS5. In the image, we can see how it is PS5 Slim is much thinner, and in height it also manages to trim a couple of fingers off the dimensions of the first model. It is true that the comparison in the photo has not been made with the original PS5 cases, since our protagonist had personalized covers that are shorter than the original ones (they did not have the upper fins).

The problem of needing internet

Something that the author of the photos has also been able to confirm is that the console does indeed need an internet connection to activate the Blu-ray drive, since otherwise the message will appear “Unable to use disk drive. You must connect your PS5 to the network to register your drive to your PS5”. Even so, the doubt remains as to whether this process will have to be done only once or every time we turn on the console.

Does it look like a cheap console?

But if there is something that has caught our attention in the photos, it is that the visual appearance of the new console gives us a certain impression of cheaper materials and a cheaper finish. For example, in the upper ventilation area the dust protection fins have disappeared and now it seems that there is much more visual gap, so much so that we can see what It looks like a metal part of the main fan.

Other details such as the Blu-ray drive extraction button also give the appearance of cheap hardware with very simple finishes, although it will be something that we will have to evaluate when we have the console in our hands, since the printing of the photos could be erroneous. .

Via: The Verge