The controller is one of the most important peripherals in any gaming setup in which consoles such as PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X are the main gaming platform. Although it is true that both consoles support some keyboards and mice on the market, the best gaming experience is obtained thanks to the drivers offered by both Sony and Microsoftas well as some third-party options.

Victrix Pro BFG wireless controller for PS5

In fact, whenever an alternative to any of these controls is sought, it is said that it must be an economical model. However, there are also third-party controllers capable of offering a premium finish, thinking about players looking for a more professional experience. This happens with the Winner For The BFGa controller compatible with PlaySation 5 that has more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon, and has a RRP of 199.00 euros.

As long as our budget allows it, it is one of the best controllers we can buy for our PlayStation 5 and PC Gaming. Best of all, the device It is officially licensed by Sonyso we will not have any type of compatibility problem in the long run, as has recently happened with the Xbox controllers that lacked the license granted by Microsoft.

The best thing the Victrix Pro BFG offers is that It is a modular controller. The brand has created a device that has maximum level of customization, with the possibility of exchanging the position joysticks, removing one of them to establish a remote control with 6 front buttons and much more. In addition, it also incorporates four fully programmable rear buttons, as well as three pressure modes for the triggers.

Image | Victrix

