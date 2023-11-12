Some fanarts that fans of these two incredible franchises will love.

Demon Slayer’s Nezuko has been imagined as a ghost-type Pokémon

Join the conversation

In the extensive and fascinating world of fanarts There is an especially popular typology for it called crossover. This type of fanart consists of unite two or more franchises in the same illustration giving results as surprising as they are striking for fans of the sagas who are participants in these artistic pieces.

In the crossover example that we share with you today, two of the most famous franchises of recent times participate: Pokémon y Demon Slayer. In it, the talented artist Jimmy Sparrow has imagined which Pokémon would be several of the best characters in Demon Slayer, the work that was the rise to fame of mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge.

The perfect crossover for Demon Slayer and Pokémon fans

One of the unwritten rules in crossovers is to try to maintain the essence of those characters involved and Jimmy Sparrow has proven to strictly comply with this rule by associating the Demon Slayer characters with Pokémon agrees with their personalities or powers:

As we can see, Jimmy has chosen turn Tanjiro into a Squirtle capable of using Water Breathing Techniques, an ability that he used especially in the first season of the anime and that in fanart has been represented with a ferocious Gyarados instead of a classic dragon with an oriental aesthetic as in the original work.

Zenitsu has even more relationship with Pikachu if we take into account that this scary Demon Hunter uses techniques associated with lightning and lightning, something that fights with Ash’s iconic Pokémon and companion. Other choices such as representing Nezuko with a Misdreavus can be associated with the girl’s demon status. As for Inosuke, the choice of a Primeape fits him like a glove given her strong character, her wild way of life and the crazy way of fighting of both.

The fourth season of Demon Slayer is already underway and there is already confirmation that it will adapt the arc of the Pillars Training, a slow-paced arc that will be used to show the past of some of the most important secondary characters in the plot. It is also worth remembering that there are some rumors about the possibility of the popular Infinite Dimensional Fortress arc being adapted into one or several films.

Join the conversation