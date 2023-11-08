Marvel Studios with the premiere of Echo inaugurates a new era. The Era of the most urban and adult heroes. Without fear of showing a little more blood and violence.

Following the line of what Marvel Television already did when it crossed the path of Netflix. Marvel Studios intends to explore other corners of its vast universe and target these new productions at a more adult and less family-friendly audience than usual.

Maya López / Echo was introduced in the Hawkeye series as a henchwoman of Kingpin and we soon discover her origin or at least part of it. In Echo we will discover more about her past and of course Maya and Wilson Fisk will settle accounts. The series is presented as the lost year of Daredevil and promises to be a raw and gritty show, something unthinkable until now with Marvel Studios. The times change.

SYNOPSIS

Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya López will fight to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing her aspirations linked to a life of crime as a successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk, also known as the Kingpin.

In the cast we will have Alaqua Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as the big stars of the show.

And they will be accompanied by other names such as Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon and Cody Lightning. Charlie Cox promises to make a couple of cameos as Daredevil. And who knows what other surprises are in store. In the direction we have Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie. While Jennifer L. Booth and Amy Rardin are executive producers.

Echo will have 5 episodes and will premiere in one fell swoop on January 10 on Disney+.

MARVEL SPOTLIGHT

Marvel Studios with Echo launches its new label for adult content Marvel Spotlight. Michael Giacchino has provided the unique fanfare for him.

Marvel Spotlight will allow us to explore the characters from another perspective that is further removed from the usual lights of the aura that surround superheroes and take us through darker territories. Where gray areas exist.

At first they promise that they will make productions that do not depend on being part of the entire history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rather, they will be independent stories that will explore plots and characters in a deeper and more human way.

Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman were two of the superheroes that were born from the Marvel Spotlight title in the seventies.

The Curse of the Wolfman probably served as a pilot test to redirect part of the bulk of Marvel Studios’ production more focused on that audience that has already grown since the Iron Man movie and is looking for something more in superheroes. Will Echo pass the test?

Who is Echo?

Threw out. Maya Lopez. She was introduced in issue #9 of the second volume of Daredevil back in the 2000s. Created by David Mack and Joe Quesada.

Maya became one of the new femme fatales in Matt Murdock’s life. Matt faced Wilson Fisk again and he decided to use Maya as a pawn. An exceptional woman. Deaf She was able to mimic and copy all the movements that she observed. A true prodigy.

Maya had been raised as a daughter to the Kingpin, molding her in his image. Kingpin manipulated Echo into killing Daredevil for her father’s death but ultimately discovered that Kingpin himself had been responsible. After the dramatic encounter. Maya López fell into oblivion.

Except for one honorable occasion where David Mack told the definitive story of Echo and his particular Vision Quest. Some time later she reappeared under the identity of Ronin and joined the New Avengers.

From time to time he would drop by Hell’s Kitchen to remember old times with Daredevil. But his destiny was much more dazzling. Maya López became an important asset of The Avengers by merging with The Phoenix and becoming their new avatar. And for one season she wielded one of the greatest powers in the Marvel Universe. But to be totally in sync with Marvel Studios’ plans, they returned her old status quo and… Not long ago Daredevil and Echo starred in a new adventure together in more urban and darker environments. Chance? I don’t believe it.

The film version of Echo debuted in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series where she was introduced as one of Kingpin’s greatest lieutenants and just like in the comic there were many echoes of her dramatic origins where she discovered that Kingpin still despite raising her as a daughter deceived her regarding the murder of her father.

However, Hawkeye, or rather Ronin, took Daredevil’s place in Echo’s origin story with Kingpin involved.

Echo went head to head against the two Hawkeyes, the New Black Widow and the Kingpin himself, making his place clear within the Marvelite cosmos.

Maya López’s skills corresponded to her version in the cartoons. She was able to mimic the movements of her opponents just by observing them. She is also mute and with a prosthetic leg. Echo revealed herself to be a worthy villain.

In Hawkeye, Kingpin’s assassin learned that her adoptive father had been responsible for her father’s death and decided to exact her own revenge. The series will recover that thread and we will see that revenge can be a most indigestible dish. Will he be able to redeem himself?

With this series they already warn that the fate of the universe will not be at stake but that of a family. They promise that it will be the first series to show a different part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Maya López as a girl in a frame from Hawkeye

Echo, in his escape from the Kingpin’s criminal empire, will travel home, where he will have to face his own family and his legacy. The series is set after the events of Hawkeye and Maya will have to face the consequences of the decisions that she herself and other members of her family have made over the past decades. Echo is above all Native American and in the series she will make herself evident, since the union of mysticism and pure noir promises to give us a show beyond expectations.

Maya will face family drama and the past of her ancestors that will take her into a new world that will allow her to perhaps discover a new path through which to redirect her life.

Wilson Fisk will also play an important role in the Echo series since at the end of Hawkeye, Maya and Wilson had a run-in and she thought it was going to be Kingpin’s last goodbye. She was very wrong. Kingpin will return to Echo’s life and he’s sure to be up to no good.

While Daredevil promises to reserve a couple of cameos both in flashbacks and at the end to link with Daredevil: Born Again. The vibes of the new Echo series exude pure Netflix.

Marvel Studios is thus taking a risk in a new terrain in which they already seemed to be taking steps in projects such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or The Curse of the Wolfman. Where they did not hide from violence and blood. What seems to be a mark of adulthood and maturity within the superheroic mainstream.

Werewolf By Night

Echo also faces the shadow of not being even remotely one of the first swords of the House of Ideas. And although she is sustained by a mythology rooted in her Native American origins. It’s not that she is a character with much weight within Marvel. And until now her series had not aroused the slightest interest. However, after the trailer she is a different story.

Because it is clear that they have chosen to turn this series into one more of the catalog of those that Marvel Television already produced for Netflix and will follow the line of those offering a story further removed from the usual superheroes. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that they broadcast all the episodes at once, emulating the Netflix style.

Marvel Studios will continue to play with the ambiguity about whether or not the series produced by Marvel Television and Netflix are within continuity. But I think it’s obvious not. While the ground is being prepared for Daredevil: Born Again. Just because. Let’s not fool ourselves. Echo will be the official prologue to Daredevil: Born Again.

The tone they have given to the series already promises to distinguish it from all the productions that Marvel Studios has brought us in recent years and things promise a lot.

The series remains in tune with some of the common threads that have been opening throughout Phase 4 of Marvel Studios, such as the presence of Kingpin and organized crime, Daredevil, but mythology will not be left behind and look to the past. to create a new legacy.

Echo promises to become a true litmus test for Marvel Studios and its new Marvel Spotlight label. Cross our fingers.

On January 10, the 5 episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+.