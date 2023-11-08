There is less and less left until the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery is celebrated, an event that will take place on December 22, and that many people wait with the same desire as every year.

In addition to being a typical moment of Christmas, with all that that entails, it also awakens enthusiasm in millions of people, who wait for such an important date to try to take a part of the 2,520 million euros that will be distributed in prizes, divided into 180 series of 100,000 tickets.

What do the Christmas Lottery statistics say?

Everyone knows that luck is completely unpredictable, but even so, there are statistics that seem to point in certain directions. Some numbers, so to speak, give the impression of having a better chance of winning than others.

Since the distant year 1812, which was when El Gordo de la Lotería began to be celebrated in Spain, the luckiest ending was 5. As the newspaper La Verdad points out, the biggest prize in the Christmas Lottery has ended in 5 on 32 occasions.

What do the results say about it? Well, looking at it with perspective, there are some numbers that are more “lucky” than others. After the 5th, The numbers 4 and 6 have also been the endings that have been repeated the most, a total of 27 times each.

Likewise, it is striking to know that throughout the entire history of this emblematic draw, only two numbers have repeated their fortune twice: 15,640, which came out in 1956 and 1978, and 20,297, which came out in 1903. and 2006.

The “prohibited” numbers of the Christmas Lottery

Each person plays the Christmas Lottery differently. In fact, there are all kinds of “strategies” that tend to be based more on superstition than on mathematics. For example, there are people who trust their luck to a specific date, such as the day of the birth of a child, the date of their wedding, or even the anniversary of a victory for their sports team.

In reality, it is clear that games of chance are unpredictable, and that to date not even the most brilliant minds have been able to come up with guidelines to which they can hold on.

But the data is there. Without going furtherthe “worst luck” number, is 1. Only 8 times since 1812 to date has El Gordo ended up there. Endings 2 and 9, for their part, have not been particularly beneficial for the majority either, since they have come out 13 times each.

Of course, despite the reputation of “forbidden numbers” that 1, 2 or 9 may have, there are actually different ways to interpret it. It can be seen that they will have to come out sometime, and that maybe this year will be when it happens. Or think that it is safer to bet on 5 again.

It is difficult to know to what extent superstition works in these cases, even as a placebo. As a curiosity, El Gordo has finished 13th on one occasion. So luck, like everything, can depend on the side from which you look at it.