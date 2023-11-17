Juan Pablo Reyes, produces the new Disney feature film, Wish: The Power of Desires, after working for the company on films such as: Frozen II (2019), Raya and the last dragon (2021) o Charm (2021).

Wish: The power of wishes is the animated feature film with which Disney celebrates its 100 anniversaryintroducing us to a young woman named Ashawho lives in the fictitious Kingdom of Roses set in our country.

The artistic style of Wish, which is inspired by illustrated stories, is also reminiscent of other successful films such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, has it influenced you at all?

Juan Pablo Reyes: Well, the movie is a celebration of Disney, 100 years old, and it is a fairy tale, as you say. So our inspiration comes from Disney, right?

So it comes from the first movies like Snow White y Pinocchio, which have that watercolor look. And this is something we wanted to celebrate, so the artists worked hard with the people on the technology side to find something fresh that had that nostalgia for the past, right?

And as you say, we live in a very beautiful time in the world of animation, in which many films are daring to try new things, some that seem like comic books, others that seem like fairy tales like this one.

And they seem very different aesthetics to me, and I really like that we are living in this world in which the stories are dictating the visual aspect.

Have there been any problems using this new technology to find a unique aesthetic?

No good. You know what, at the beginning we knew what we wanted to get at and obviously we’ve experimented a lot with shorts like Papermanwhich I think was one of the first to start with these visual looks that mix a little bit of 2D with the CG. This then we had Feast. They both won Oscars.

This then we have Far from the Tree, that has that watercolor aesthetic. So we have been experimenting little by little, so techniques have been developed for a long time within Disney, but now with a feature film obviously they had to get their act together, right?, and find a way to do something specific for the movie.

So they were techniques like finding how to put the texture of the watercolor paper, for example, right?, so that it gave you that flavor. So that’s something they had to develop from scratch, or find the lines of the characters to make them go well with this watercolor look.

When I was watching the movie I found several references to previous Disney movies, but I don’t think I found them all: How many Easter eggs are there?

(Laughs) We don’t have a limited number, there are many and it’s done on purpose, right? Because this comes with Disney’s DNA. It’s a movie that celebrates Disney from an emotional point of view, right?

When we started, when we developed the movie, we said, “What does Disney mean to us emotionally?” And they were words like: “joy, hope, wish, wish on the stars…” And when we found that idea of ​​“wishing on the stars,” that’s what became our guide to telling the story.

And then anything that… We are Disney fans, so anything that presented itself as an opportunity to make a reference, we did it with great pleasure, because it is a love letter to Disney and Disney Animation.

Did they want to include all the films or was it random?

Well, it’s not random because it’s organic, right? And it wasn’t like forcing things either. Then it was, again, when from the script to the effects or the animation, when the opportunity arose, and we being fans and knowing all the references, well it happened, right?

It’s that: “Ahh, well this could be this.” So it came from a point of view of people who know Disney very well and who wanted to celebrate it.

The film also has quite a bit of Spanish influence. How did you get there? Why Spain?

Well, because when we decided that we wanted it to be a fairy tale, then the era of fairy tales is very specific. It takes you back in time, into this medieval era, but at the same time we wanted it to feel different, and the story itself gave us the answer.

The story is about a magical place where people come from all over. So it is a very multicultural place, because who wouldn’t want their wishes to come true! So, knowing that it was going to be a multicultural world, in the past, in medieval times, we did a lot of research, a lot of research, to find where this could emerge organically.

And in this area of Mediterraneannear the Iberian Peninsula, this happened because it is located between continents: between southern Europe and northern Africa. So all those influences gave a very different and beautiful flavor to the film.

Did you have the opportunity to do this research by coming here or was it through photos?

Well, unfortunately, the development happened during the time of COVID. So, generally we would have come here, right?

But we had experts in architecture, costume design… We worked with an anthropologist, whose name is doctor Omar Boum, that he is Moroccan, that he also obviously has great influence in this time and in this place, that he has studied everything that had happened during the time. So, we are guided by the experts, right? And this, well many photos and references, of course.

Is there a specific place that you would take as a reference?

Well, mind you, yes. I mean, many cities, right?, like Córdoba and in the south of Spain. But it is more the architectural design that existed in these regions, and also in Morocco, in North Africa, like Moroccan or Mudejar or Roman architecture, right?

That all these buildings that we know, which are beautiful, here in Spain, are a mixture of cultures. So that’s what made us interesting and beautiful.

In addition to architecture, the influence is also noticeable in music. How have these sounds been implemented?

Yes… Well, we also worked with people who knew the type of sounds, like castanets, or the version of castanets also from North Africa, which are very similar.

And we also worked with a Spanish choreographer who knew flamenco, called Antonio Najarrowhich brought a little of the influence of flamenco, but also influence from the Middle East – but the contemporary influence, which again speaks a little of this mix of cultures that exists organically in the world of Wish -.

How did you choose the length of the film? Because it is not too long for the films that are seen today, it is only about 90 minutes.

Well, that’s what the movie needed, right? And, in general, Disney animated films last around 90 minutes, but pacing and all that, the editing, was done as the film asked you to. If there were some sections that needed to go faster or slower, they were edited.

Do you have some kind of master script at Disney? From: “There has to be a flashpoint here and there has to be more drama here.”

(Laughs) Well, the people we work with are the best in their nature. So the screenwriters, Jennifer Lee y Allison Moorethey are very experienced scriptwriters and they know what they are doing, right?

And more than: “Here goes the period and here goes the coma,” it is: “What are the emotions?” So everything is always guided by the characters and the emotions that we want the audience to feel.

In this movie there are two very charismatic secondary characters, how are these characters chosen so that they work?

Well, the character of Star, who is the star, was a character that exists. Well, it’s part of the conceptual idea of ​​the movie, but we explore many versions of the character, right? We explored what would happen if the character spoke, what kind of shape the character should have.

But at the end of the day we wanted her to be a character that would guide and inspire Asha, because she is the one who has to make the decisions for herself; just as the stars in the real world are not there to give us instructions on what to do, but to give us hope to move forward.

So, with that and with influences from videos of baby pandas -for the character’s very playful attitude-, and influence from Mickey Mouse in the design -because it is a very, very basic design, but it is also Mickey, No? So he has the little mask that he uses as eyebrows, like Mickey.

And, well, the goat Valentino It is also Disney’s sidekick. And in Disney movies we see animals that talk and those that don’t talk; So it was very fun to find the origin of why animals could talk, and that’s where all this comes from.

How do you see Disney in 100 years?

(Laughs) I hope that by continuing to tell truly human stories, because no matter the technology or the luxury, whatever you are doing, at the end of the day what is going to connect with us are those emotions that make us human, right?

So as long as we continue with that, which is what I think Disney has been doing since 1937 with Snow White, and we continue to see in those films from the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s… I hope they continue to celebrate films like Wish, which were created now , and that they are creating new films that continue to connect with the public.

Wish: The power of wishes will hit Spanish theaters the next day November 24.