Irwin Winkler, the producer of Creed, has shared the first details about the production of a fourth installment of the franchise starring Michael B. Jordan.

Irwin Winklerthe producer of the Creed film franchise, has confirmed that the saga will receive a fourth installment which is already in development. Michael B. Jordan will once again step into the shoes of Adonis Creed, but also behind the cameras to direct the film as he did in the third installment.

“We are planning to do Creed 4 right now – it is underway – and we believe that we have a really good storya really good argument,” said Irwin Winkler, although without giving too many details about the future of the franchise.

The producer also added that the development of Creed 4 had been delayed by the recent writers’ strikes, “like everyone else,” but that they hoped to get to work on pre-production on the film “probably a year from now.” .

Michael B. Jordan to direct Creed 4

When Irwin Winkler explained who was going to direct the film, he said he wasn’t supposed to say, then added that it would be Michael B. Jordanprotagonist of the saga and who had already directed the previous film.

Until now, each Creed installment had had a different director: Believe. The legend of Rocky (2015) was directed by Ryan Cooglery Creed II: The Legend of Rocky (2018) by Steven Caple Jr.

By being Creed a saga derived from Rockyin the first tapes we could see Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa acting as a mentor Adonis Creedbut in Creed III (2023) the interpreter was no longer present, so it is unlikely that we will see him again in this future fourth installment.

In early 2023, Michael B. Jordan already announced that he was in talks with Amazon to create a Creed cinematic universe with which to continue expanding this world, which already left the cinema with a comic book sequel.

