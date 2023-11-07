On Tuesday afternoon, António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, announced that he had handed in his resignation to the President of the Republic after discovering that he was being investigated for corruption as part of an investigation into alleged bribes linked to lithium mining in the country.

Costa has been in office since 2015 and is currently also general secretary of the Socialist Party, which won the last parliamentary elections in 2022. It is not yet clear whether he is indicted or still only under investigation. In the past few hours several people close to him had been arrested in the same investigation. Among those arrested are Costa’s chief of staff, Vítor Escária, and his advisor and confidant, Diogo Lacerda.

The contours of the investigation are not yet very clear. In a press release, the Portuguese Attorney General’s Office explained that it concerns two lithium mines in the north of the country and a hydrogen power plant in the city of Sines, located 70 kilometers south of Lisbon. The attorney general wrote that Costa had put pressure to “unblock” the three projects, without providing further details. The news site Politico writes that Costa’s government “had enthusiastically supported numerous projects to extract lithium in different regions of Portugal as part of the European Union’s efforts to procure some strategic raw materials.” However, these projects were highly criticized when it was discovered that the lithium extracted was very impure, and that the environmental impact of the mines was quite large.

Lithium is today one of the most sought after and expensive materials in the world: it is a fundamental component of the magnets of wind turbines, rechargeable batteries of electric cars, computers and smartphones.

In a short press conference held on Tuesday, Costa declared himself innocent and said he had resigned “with a clear conscience”: at the same time he added that in the event of early elections he would not run for the position of prime minister.