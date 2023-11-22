In recent months we have attended an extraordinary phenomenon for consumers: While almost everything rises in price and olive oil becomes a luxury, SSD drives have not stopped dropping in price like crazy.

These drops have meant that these days buying, for example, a 2 TB SSD unit like the 500 GB Crucial P3 M.2 NVMe costs 39 euros, when a year ago it cost 75. For a 2 TB Crucial MX500 SATA the decrease has been equally pronounced: today it costs 99.99 euros, but a year ago its price was around 200 and if we go back to March 2018 the cost was astonishing: almost 500 euros.





Price evolution of the Crucial MX500 SATA 2 TB SSD. Source: CamelCamelCamel.

Why have they dropped so much? There are many reasons. On the one hand, the problems associated with the pandemic that caused machines to stop in factories around the world, including those of the 3D NAND chips on which these units are based. On the other hand, the drop in sales of PCs and components after COVID-19, which caused manufacturers to see their warehouses full of inventory and with no easy way out for those units.

TrendForce analysts already warned in June that revenues had fallen by 16.1%, which caused even steeper falls in the prices of these units. Bad news for manufacturers, good news for consumers, who saw how the price per GB did not stop falling. How much?

According to analyzes such as the one carried out by Tom’s Hardware, The average price per GB is $0.06. The figure 10 years ago was about 12 times higher, but logically the progress of this technology has been astonishing and that has helped the cost per GB to become closer than ever to that of traditional hard drives.

This is precisely where we have detected a very different situation: hard drives have barely fallen in price in recent months. A quick search for HDD units of various capacities and their comparison with some SSD models – with the price evolution on Amazon reflected via CamelCamelCamel – makes things clear:





Source: self made.

As seen on the left, the evolution of prices in the case of traditional hard drives is curious: Except for occasional spikes, prices not only do not go down, but actually go up. On the other hand, in the case of SSD units the trend is clearly downward, although in some cases there has been some insignificant rebound.

What is happening? Why do SSDs drop so much and HDDs don’t? There are several factors here. Firstly, the SSD demand problems have not been as pronounced in the case of HDD units.





Global HDD sales from 1976 to 2022. Source: Statista.

Secondly, HDD sales have been greatly affected by SSDs, which have relegated them to the background. According to Statista data, the decline has been pronounced since 651 million units were sold in 2010. Do you know how many were sold in 2022? 166 million.

It also doesn’t help that the market for traditional hard drive manufacturers has become a de facto oligopoly. Three companies—Western Digital, Seagate and (to a lesser extent) Toshiba—share the global pie, while in the field of SSDs, both manufacturing and sales are much more divided: Samsung, WD, Kingston, Micron/Crucial, Kioxia/Toshiba or SK Hynix, among others, encourage a particularly competitive market.

This has caused prices per gigabyte to stagnate in the case of traditional hard drives. We have good proof of this in the price analysis they did a year ago at BackBlaze. On HDDs the average price per gigabyte is $0.14slightly more than double that of SSD units.





The drop in cost per GB was fantastic for HDDs until 2019 or 2020. Since then those prices have remained practically the same level. Source: Backblaze.

This cloud storage services company purchases and manages thousands of disk drives, and the reports it shares with the community are valuable tools to understand the state of this segment. According to their data, the cost per gigabyte has fallen by 56.36% from 2017 to the present day, but in reality most of that drop occurred before 2020: since then prices have remained suspiciously stable.

This has meant that nowadays it is very cheap to buy an SSD drive for your PC, but things do not seem so advantageous in the case of traditional hard drives: those who want – or need – large amounts of storage are forced to resort to traditional hard drives, and there the cost per gigabyte, although fantastic compared to a decade ago, is not moving as one would have inferred judging by the drop in prices of SSDs.

