Here comes new BMW F 900 GS 2024 and you just need to look at the photos to understand how it has changed compared to the previous 850: the compact front with single headlight, together with the narrow and high fairing, look like those of a rally motorbike. The flat saddle and the skinny rear play the game of Yamaha Ténéré and Aprilia Tuareg. But beyond theimage pushed towards off-road, the declared weight data speaks for itself, which drops from 233 kg with a full tank to 219. 4.5 are saved just with the 14.5 liter plastic tank, which replaces the 15 liter sheet metal one. The Akrapovič silencer removes another 1.7 kg. The rest can be seen by eye: especially at the rear, it is clear how the bike has been stripped of any superstructure of a tourist flavor in order to throw itself body and soul into off-roading! There isn’t even a roof rack, although it is available as an option, like trunks and suitcases. The parallel twin grows from 853 to 895 cc, thanks to bore and stroke measurements of 86 and 77 mm. A close relative of that of the F 900 Confirm the 270° timing and the two anti-vibration countershafts.

The chassis always includes a steel “bridge” frame and 21″ and 17″ wheels. The 43 mm Showa upside-down fork is new, fully adjustable. Travel is 230mm. The aluminum swingarm (lightened by 250 grams) works, without linkages, with a mono adjustable in spring preload and hydraulic brake; 215 mm travel. Ergonomics optimized for off-road use: higher handlebars, lower footrests, raised brake pedal, narrow saddle and slimmer tank between the legs. In the command bridge there is a 12″ tubular support for mounting navigators and other devices. Heated handguards and grips as standard. The electronics basically include two riding modes (Rain and Road), DTC traction control and cornering ABS Pro. The display is a 6.5″ TFT, with the possibility of connection and navigation. The optionals? They range from the Pro modes of the electronic controls to the Dynamic ESA suspension control, up to the Enduro Pro package which includes, among other things, suspensions even more oriented towards off-road. But for all the in-depth details, we refer you to our article presenting the model.

The new BMW F 900 R will be available in the “first half of 2024”, the motorcycle will be for sale at a price of 14,600 euros cim