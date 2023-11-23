Apparently it was nice while it lasted and as has happened on several occasions, Xbox realized a pricing error in one of its games, which caused hundreds of fans to take advantage of buying it at a ridiculously low value, and has decided to refund the price. money, saying it was a mistake by the company. Something that has left the players who had bought it somewhat sad, since in reality it was an offer that was impossible to find anywhere, because it was almost a gift

This is Yakuza: Like a Dragon for Xbox Series S/X, which was only $52 Chilean pesos or 0.065 cents, which has a regular price of $59.99 dollars. Something that was clearly a complete pricing error, the likes of which we have seen before. An example of this is when Nintendo listed the reservation of the game Shin Chan: My Summer with the Professor – The Infinite Week, for only $359 Chilean pesos, in the brand’s online store in our country.

This “offer” for Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox, an RPG video game developed and published by Sega, which is the eighth game in the main Yakuza saga and the last title in the saga, was available at this ridiculous price for those who lived in Chile or configure their console in that country. But now, for many who bought the game at this ridiculous price, Xbox has begun to return their $52 pesos, sending an email with the message: “Unfortunately, due to an incorrect price, we have canceled your order, refunding the payment that was made,” adding that they apologize for the inconvenience.

Something that has clearly begun to be reported by several players, who took advantage of the price error, on social networks such as Twitter/X. Among them, publications have been left such as who rightly report that: “Yakuza like a Dragon that was 50 Chilean pesos is being refunded” or those who complain saying: “Well, it was nice while it lasted… At Microsoft they are already making refunds for Yakuza: Like a Dragon for those who bought it at $52 Chilean Pesos (CLP). I just received my Refund Email”, or commenting: “Well, Microsoft reimbursed me for Yakuza Like a Dragon, which they sold for 52 pesos, and I wanted to replay it before the arrival of infinite wealth.”

The price must be respected according to SERNAC

This situation has already happened before in our country, where we have seen how certain products have been sold at a ridiculously low price by mistake, which was taken advantage of by many people. And just like now, it has also happened that the money has been returned, arguing that the published price was an error. Something that according to the Chilean National Consumer Service (SERNAC), is incorrect since, as can be read on its website, which highlights the obligations of a company or supplier, they “must respect the displayed, informed or advertised price.” ”.

That is why perhaps those who believe that this has not been fulfilled by Xbox could assert their right to keep the game for the price. Something that would clearly lead to claims in SERNAC itself and even class actions.

